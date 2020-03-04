Pre-Pregnancy Health

Before conceiving, you can increase your chances of having a smooth pregnancy and a healthy baby. Eat a good pre-conception diet, be sure to exercise, and follow some important pre-pregnancy dos and don'ts.Also be sure to check out our section on general health.

Jennifer Aniston Calls Pregnancy Rumors 'Hurtful': 'You Have No Clue What's Going with Me Personally'
"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Jennifer Aniston said.
Mariah Carey's Pregnancy 'Test' on 'Ellen' Is Exactly Why No One Should Ask If Someone Is Pregnant
Mariah Carey recently reflected on an uncomfortable 'Ellen' interview, during which she was pressured to take a drink of alcohol to clear up pregnancy rumors. So many of us have been pressured like this by friends and otherwise—and it needs to be canceled.
Is High Cholesterol During Pregnancy Normal?
Increased cholesterol during pregnancy is essential, but if it's compounded with high levels before conception, it could lead to hypertension and risks.
IBD During Pregnancy: What to Know When Planning for a Family
Pregnancy can sound scary when you have a chronic health condition like Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Here's what to know to ease your mind.
Could Babies Conceived in Winter Be More Likely to Have Learning Disabilities?
According to one study, the month you get pregnant could play a big role in your baby's brain development.
5 Ways to Naturally Increase Progesterone for a Healthier Pregnancy
Having high levels of progesterone is key for a healthy pregnancy. Here are some natural ways to make sure you have the right hormonal balance.
How Long Does It Take to Get Pregnant? Well, That Depends
No two people are the same, but we can tell you how factors such as age, birth control, weight, substance abuse, medication, and stress may prolong your ability to conceive. With some help from an OBGYN, we may be able to pinpoint a TTC timeline for you.
The Best Prenatal Vitamin Options for Moms
From prenatal chocolates and yummy gummies to multivitamins customized for each trimester, you've never had more prenatal vitamin options. We're here to help you find the best one.
Getting The Flu Shot While Pregnant: Everything You Need To Know
Trump Administration Documents Suggest Changes to Contraceptive Options
6 Health Checks to Have Before Becoming Parents
New Study Reveals Folic Acid Isn't the Only Vitamin That May Cut Birth Defects

This Creative Mom of Three Finds a Way to Work Out with All of Her Kids

This really is #workoutbuddy and #fitmom goals.

It's Not Just Moms: Why Dads-to-Be Need to Kick the Smoking Habit, Too
8 Things To Do Now if You're Thinking About Getting Pregnant
Here's Why Your BPA-Free Products Probably Aren't Safe Either
Got Vitamin D? Maybe Not, If You Go Off the Pill
Celebs Talk Yummy Pregnancy Cravings
Prenatal Yoga: Extended Triangle Pose
Prenatal Yoga: Childs Pose
Prenatal Yoga: Sideways Swing
Prenatal Yoga: Dog and Cat Poses
Prenatal Yoga: Warrior 2
Prenatal Yoga: Extended Side Angle Pose
Prenatal Yoga: Seated Ankle-to-Knee Pose
Prenatal Yoga: Supported Bound Ankle Pose
Pregnancy Workouts: Best Butt Exercises
How Medications Can Affect Your Fertility
Could Sunscreen Be Messing With Your Partner's Sperm?
CDC Issues New Zika Guidelines for Pregnant Women and Couples TTC
Finally! Birth Control for Men May Soon Be a Reality
What Causes Recurrent Miscarriage?
The Surprising Thing That May Lower Your Chance of IVF Success
7 Beauty Changes to Make Before You Try to Get Pregnant
Think You're Pregnant? 8 Prenatal Do's and Don'ts
No Birth Control? No Alcohol, Says CDC
Study: Maternal Obesity and Diabetes Together Increase Child's Autism Risk
Trying to Conceive? Put Down That Potato!
