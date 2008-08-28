How Do I Know I'm Fertile?

Aside from cycle length and predictability, being able to detect ovulation is a promising sign of fertility. (Plus, knowing the exact window of ovulation helps you time baby-making sex to boost pregnancy odds.) Most women ovulate 14 days before their next period. In a 28-day cycle, that means day 14. In a 32-day cycle, that means day 18. But unless your cycle is totally regular from month to month, it's hard to know for sure.

An ovulation predictor kit (OPK) can better determine when you ovulate. OPKs work by detecting levels of luteinizing hormone (LH) in your urine; this hormone surges one to two days before you ovulate. Since your body temperature spikes very slightly around ovulation, charting your basal body temperature first thing in the morning is another (though less precise) way to pinpoint ovulation.