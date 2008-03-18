How To Get Pregnant Fast: 7 Tips for Conception

If you're popping birth control pills, pass on your prescription a few months before you start trying to conceive, suggests Christopher Williams, M.D., a reproductive endocrinologist in private practice in Charlottesville, Virginia, and author of The Fastest Way to Get Pregnant Naturally. The same advice goes for other forms of hormonal birth control too. (You should stop getting Depo-Provera about nine months before.)

"After you've been using birth control for a while, it may take your body a few cycles to start ovulating regularly and be primed for pregnancy," Dr. Williams says. This gives you time to track your cycle and figure out when you ovulate, which is key for timing your baby-making.

But remember: Once you stop using birth control, it's possible to get pregnant at any time!