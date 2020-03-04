Pinpointing Fertile Days

How to Find Your Fertile Window When You're Trying to Conceive
Did you know there's a six-day span each month when you're most likely to get pregnant? Here's how to calculate your fertile window.
Your Ovulation Calendar: When to Schedule Sex to Get Pregnant
Trying to conceive? Here's how determine your peak fertility levels with your ovulation calendar.
The 8 Best Period and Ovulation Tracker Apps for Getting Pregnant
Trying to conceive? There's an app for that. In fact, the fertility app space has never been, well, more fertile. Check out these 10 fertility, period and ovulation trackers that could help you get pregnant.
6 Ways You Probably Won't Get Pregnant When Having Sex
How hard is it to get pregnant? The chances of conception depend on various circumstances, ranging from your menstrual cycle to your birth control. Here, experts share the scenarios where you're least likely to conceive.
How to Use Fitbit's New Period Tracker When You're Trying to Conceive
The tracker's new app offers women a way to stay on top of their health—and if you're TTC, maybe even get pregnant.
Cervical Mucus Stages: What It Looks Like When You're Fertile
Sticky? Creamy? Egg white? Here's what your cervical mucus looks like before your period, after ovulation, and every day in between so you can predict the days you're most likely to conceive.