When Is It Time to See a Fertility Doctor?
If you and your partner are trying to conceive, every month that goes by without a positive pee stick can feel like an eternity. But you may not need to rush off to the doctor just yet. Here's our guide to help you know when it's time to get checked for possible fertility problems. (But remember: These are guidelines. Please consult your doctor if you're at all unsure.)
- RELATED: 8 Surprising Facts About Fertility
You're under 35 and healthy
Wait a year. Believe it or not, it can take a normal young couple up to 12 months to get pregnant. "We usually recommend patients in their 20s and early 30s try to conceive or at least not use birth control for 12 months [before coming in to see us]," says Dr. William Schoolcraft, founder and medical director of the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine. Conception is a delicate dance of sperm and egg, so it's not a guarantee even if you're timing things right.
You're over 35
Wait six months. After 35, a woman is labeled "advanced maternal age." Even though that term makes us cringe—since when is 35 old???—the chances of conceiving start dipping around that age.
"A woman's egg supply decreases over time, particularly after age 35," says Dr. Marcy F. Maguire, MD, FACOG, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey. If you haven't conceived after half a year, see a fertility specialist called a reproductive endocrinologist (RE).
You're over 40
Right away. After 40, a woman's eggs drop in quality as well as quantity, so not only are the chances of conceiving fewer, but the risk for miscarriage is greater. "At the age of 40, about 50% of a woman's embryos contain an abnormal number of chromosomes," Dr. Maguire says. Women in their forties are more likely to need fertility treatments, so talk to an RE soon after you begin trying.
Your BMI is high or low
Before you start trying Your weight can impact the reproductive functions and the hormonal balance of your body.
"Women with a BMI [body mass index] under 18 or over 30 may be at higher risk for infertility and also complications during pregnancy," Dr. Maguire says. Check your BMI using this calculator: if you're underweight or overweight, it's worth talking to your doctor about how to achieve a better BMI for your overall health even before you try to conceive; although it may be possible for you to get pregnant if you're ovulating regularly.
You have a thyroid condition
Right away. Your thyroid is tied into your hormones, so if it's out of whack it may impact your chances of conceiving and having a healthy pregnancy. "Abnormal thyroid function may be associated with infertility, miscarriage, and abnormalities of fetal brain development," Dr. Maguire says. If you suspect thyroid issues, see a doctor right away; but if it's already being monitored and regulated with medications, it should be a nonissue.
You have a known reproductive issue
Right away. "Women with known issues, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis, should be evaluated as soon as they begin attempting pregnancy," Dr. Maguire says. Dr. Schoolcraft agrees: "Waiting 6 to 12 months is not always productive in such cases," he says.
Many women with PCOS don't ovulate, so you'll need medications to help jump-start it. Endometriosis is trickier—it could result in blocked fallopian tubes, diminished ovarian reserve or nothing at all depending on its severity, which a fertility checkup can determine.
You have weird symptoms
Right away. An absence of periods, irregular cycles or pelvic pain could be an indication that you have an undiagnosed fertility issue. If you have any of these symptoms, see a specialist ASAP.
Are there different fertility doctors for men and women?
Men with fertility problems are best served by either a urologist or an andrologist. Urologists are trained in the evaluation and treatment of disorders of the kidneys, urinary tract, bladder, and male reproductive organs, and have at least two years of general surgical training. A urologist will usually perform a semen analysis, look for varicoceles (varicose veins in the scrotum), check hormone levels, and order lab tests to check on the quality of sperm.
An andrologist is either a medical doctor or laboratory specialist who may have earned a PhD in biochemistry, endocrinology, or physiology. These doctors focus on the physiologic, hormonal conditions that affect male infertility.
If a woman has fertility issues that can't be addressed by her primary physician, she can see a reproductive endocrinologist (RE) — a doctor specializing in the treatment of hormonal disorders that affect reproduction. REs have completed at least two years of training beyond their ob-gyn residency and have passed oral and written exams.
Depending on the nature of her problem, a woman might also need to see a reproductive surgeon. These ob-gyns are trained to treat anatomical problems, such as tubal obstruction, endometriosis, and uterine abnormalities, as well as other reproductive-organ disorders that require surgery.
How do you find a fertility doctor?
Before locating a fertility specialist who can address your particular needs, you may need to do some groundwork. Here are a few ways to get started:
- Ask your primary-care physician, ob-gyn, or urologist for a recommendation.
- Check with your local medical society for names of specialists in your area.
- Contact the directors of private fertility clinics as well as those at nearby medical schools or hospitals.
- Ask a friend for a recommendation (but be sure to check out the doctor yourself).
- Look in the phone book for doctors who limit their practice to fertility services.
- Contact the American Society for Reproductive Medicine or RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association for referrals to specialists in your area.
What questions should you ask?
During your first visit (which both partners should attend), you'll want to get a sense of how the practice is run, what services the doctor provides, the hours of operation, and the fee structure or payment plan. Here are some general questions to ask:
- Does the doctor or his nurse have a call-in time when we can bring up questions or concerns?
- Will we be seeing only one doctor or several doctors in a group practice?
- Are the lab and ultrasound offices open on weekends and holidays?
- Can procedures such as inseminations be done on the weekends if needed?
- Which hospital (or hospitals) is the doctor affiliated with, and what types of operating privileges does she have?
- Does the doctor perform assisted reproductive technologies, such as IVF and GIFT? If so, are they done at the office or at a different location?
- If the doctor does IVF, is the clinic a member of the Society of Assisted Reproductive Technologies?
- What percentage of live births and multiple pregnancies have resulted from the doctor's treatments?
- What other services, such as support groups or counselors, does the doctor's office provide?
- What are the costs involved, and are there payment plans? Which insurance is accepted?
American Baby
Comments (3)
Great article!! It is important to know when we have to see our fertility doctor. Thank you for sharing the article. It was useful for future.Read More
I think that the issue concerns to your health is really important. You can’t just forget about it. The same situation is with the fertility specialist. I mean that if you want to have a child you have to work for this. To my mind nowadays a lot of people are suffering from infertility. Who knows maybe it is a real disaster for our world… My sister was in a deep depression because of her infertility. She talked with different doctors, highly qualified specialists and they said that there is no chance for her to get children in a natural way. But there is still an opportunity to get a “mother” status. She has to ask for some help from the surrogate mother. Unfortunately, we have not so much money so we decided to go to the Ukrainian clinic where the package costs like for 30k euros. And you know it works! We are going through the bureaucracy process but soon she will be a real mother for the cutest child in the world!Read More
I was referred to see a fertility specialist and after I was told that I might have to go for ivf treatment and even for the egg donation treatment which was not great news as you can imagine. but we have tried several times to get pregnant using my own eggs with doctors telling us that everything is fine that we can still go for my own eggs. but when we came to Biotexcom clinic they've told us that my amh is very low and we can only go for ivf egg donation if nor for surrogacy.. I was upset and disappointed because other drs was keeping my hopes alive when they should've told me the truth right away.Read More