Fertility Treatments

Treatment of infertility depends on the cause, your age, how long you've been infertile, and which partner has the issue. Sometimes infertility can't be corrected. Other times, a woman can still get pregnant with assisted reproductive technology.

Most Recent

IVF Embryo Mixup Leaves Two Couples Raising Each Other's Babies: 'It's Still a Daily Struggle' 
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic and spent four months raising children that weren't theirs, Alexander and Daphna Cardinale tell us.
The Struggle for Fertility Preservation for Those With Cancer
Getting a cancer diagnosis is daunting enough, but dealing with fertility on top of that is often too much to bear. Here's what experts want hopeful parents to know.
What the IVF Process is Really Like
A mom who went through IVF explains what the journey was like from start to finish and offers advice to other hopeful parents.
Queer Parents Are Over-Charged for IVF-Here's How to Be Prepared
Queer people are already underpaid and experience greater unemployment rates than heterosexual individuals. The fact that insurance won't cover any fertility treatments for LGBTQ+ parents just makes family-planning even more difficult-and costly.
IVF is Cost-Prohibitive for Far Too Many Black & Brown Families-These Orgs Are Changing That
Birth rates are declining due to increased infertility-but most people who get access to IVF are white. To what extent is cost preventing Black and brown parents from seeking fertility treatment?
5 Ways to Pay for IVF When You Think You Can't Afford It
Are infertility treatments like IUI and IVF not covered by your insurance plan? Here are five other options to help fund your family-building.
Advertisement

More Fertility Treatments

The "Secret" Ways Patients Afford Costly IVF Drugs
The average IVF cycle costs between $10,000 to $15,000—but the cost of necessary fertility medications can easily double that. Here are the ways savvy IVF patients cut down their bills.
How IVF Grants Can Make Treatment More Affordable
IVF is necessary for many parents dealing with infertility, but treatment is expensive. Luckily, there are grants available to help ease some of the financial burden. Here is what you need to know about IVF grants, what to look for, and how to apply.
For Disabled People, the Cost of Infertility Care Is Entirely Out of Reach
Here's How to Afford IVF as a Solo Parent
Fertility Treatment Was Too Expensive So I Had Sex With a Friend Instead
Mosaic Embryo Transfer Could Help Families Save Thousands—Why Are Doctors Avoiding It?

Paris Hilton Reveals She's Started IVF Process with Boyfriend Carter Reum, Says It Was 'Tough' but 'Worth It'

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," the heiress said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.

All Fertility Treatments

Why So Many People Have to Travel for IVF Treatment
At-Home Fertility Tests and Treatments: Understanding the Pros and Cons
Is the Future of IVF Needle-Free?
How the Right Hormone Testing Finally Got Me Pregnant
Could a Hormonal Imbalance Be Affecting Your Fertility? Here's What You Need to Know
What Is the Egg Retrieval Process Really Like?
Artificial Insemination: Procedures, Costs, and Success Rates
Understanding IVF Success Rates: 8 Ways to Boost Your Chances of Conceiving
Egg Donation: What Donors and Recipients Need to Know
What is IUI? A Guide to Intrauterine Insemination
Don't Freak out About the Study Linking IVF With Childhood Cancer
Gabrielle Union Says Using a Surrogate for Daughter Kaavia 'Felt Like Surrendering to Failure'
In Vitro Maturation (IVM): What To Know About This IVF Alternative
How Much Does a Surrogate Make?
Andy Cohen Reveals He's Expecting His First Child Via Surrogate: 'I Cannot Wait'
What is Effortless Reciprocal IVF?
What is Gestational Surrogacy?
How I Found Humor in My Fertility Treatments
How is IVF Pregnancy Different Than Natural Pregnancy?
How Much Does IVF Cost?
What is IVF? A Guide to the In Vitro Fertilization Process
Lance Bass 'Found the Most Amazing' Surrogate to Help Start His Family: 'It's Happening Quick'
Inside the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of an IVF Experience
Everything You Need to Know Before You Do IVF
What to Expect When You Have an IUI Procedure
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com