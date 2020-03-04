Causes of Infertility

Infertility can be caused by one or both of the partners. Learn why infertility happens, and what the most common causes are in women and men.

Most Recent

How Does Endometriosis Affect Pregnancy and Fertility?
While endometriosis sometimes causes infertility or pregnancy complications, many sufferers can have a happy, healthy baby. Here's what you need to know about the link between endometriosis and pregnancy.
Endometriosis: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment Options
Endometriosis is a relatively common condition that causes pelvic pain, uncomfortable menstruation, and possible infertility. Learn more about the symptoms, causes, and treatment options.
Endometriosis Attacked My Body After I Donated My Eggs
Less than a year after my donations, I was diagnosed with Stage IV endometriosis. I was young, single, and still dreaming of motherhood at the time.
What is Infertility? A Guide to Causes, Symptoms, and Diagnosis
Infertility is the inability to conceive a child despite having regular unprotected intercourse. Here's all you need to know about infertility in men and women.
4 Things to Know About PCOS and Fertility
Polycystic ovary syndrome isn't well understood even by those who study it, but there are some things you should know.
Angie and Bubba Watson Share Struggle With Infertility and Their Adoption Process
"It's just a scary process. It's emotional."
Advertisement

More Causes of Infertility

Science Says Western Men's Sperm Count Is Declining: What You Can Do
Could your partner's sperm count be the reason you aren't getting pregnant? Find out how you can increase the odds of a pregnancy.
Could Your Ethnicity Affect Your Chances of Conceiving via IVF?
New research looks at how a woman's ethnicity plays a role in determining her chances of having a baby via IVF.
Azoospermia: What to Know About This Cause of Male Infertility
Another Surprising Way Postpartum Depression Affects Moms
The Surprising Thing That May Lower Your Chance of IVF Success
Genetic Pattern in Womb Linked to IVF Failure

Smoking & Secondhand Smoke Linked to Infertility & Early Menopause

According to a new study, smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke is linked to infertility in women as well as early menopause.

All Causes of Infertility

Why Infertility Happens: Common Causes of Infertility
Dealing With Infertility When He Has the Issue
Blocked Fallopian Tubes
Coping with the Stress of Infertility
Common Causes of Infertility in Women and Men
7 Myths About Infertility
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com