Dealing With Infertility

If you're struggling with fertility issues, you're not alone. Learn about what causes infertility in women and men, and find out about common fertility treatments.

Oova Is Offering a Free Mental Health Hotline for People Struggling With Fertility This Holiday Season
The company aims to offer extra support to people grappling with fertility challenges.
New Mom Amanda Knox Says Women's Fertility Should Be Taken Into Account with Prison Sentencing
Amanda Knox explains that with her original 26-year prison sentence, "It wasn't just my freedom that had been stolen from me; motherhood had been stolen from me" too.
IVF Embryo Mixup Leaves Two Couples Raising Each Other's Babies: 'It's Still a Daily Struggle' 
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic and spent four months raising children that weren't theirs, Alexander and Daphna Cardinale tell us.
The Struggle for Fertility Preservation for Those With Cancer
Getting a cancer diagnosis is daunting enough, but dealing with fertility on top of that is often too much to bear. Here's what experts want hopeful parents to know.
What the IVF Process is Really Like
A mom who went through IVF explains what the journey was like from start to finish and offers advice to other hopeful parents.
Early Menopause Made Me Want Kids For the First Time
I never wanted kids. But when my husband and I learned I was nearing menopause at age 33, we decided to freeze our embryos. Four years later, I'm pregnant with our first child and have really learned the meaning of "never say never."
Queer Parents Are Over-Charged for IVF-Here's How to Be Prepared
Queer people are already underpaid and experience greater unemployment rates than heterosexual individuals. The fact that insurance won't cover any fertility treatments for LGBTQ+ parents just makes family-planning even more difficult-and costly.
IVF is Cost-Prohibitive for Far Too Many Black & Brown Families-These Orgs Are Changing That
Birth rates are declining due to increased infertility-but most people who get access to IVF are white. To what extent is cost preventing Black and brown parents from seeking fertility treatment?
5 Ways to Pay for IVF When You Think You Can't Afford It
The "Secret" Ways Patients Afford Costly IVF Drugs
How IVF Grants Can Make Treatment More Affordable
For Disabled People, the Cost of Infertility Care Is Entirely Out of Reach

Here's How to Afford IVF as a Solo Parent

The cost of IVF can be daunting, particularly as a single parent. The good news is there are more options than ever to help fund treatment.

Tennessee Couple's Baby Sets New Record After Being Born from Embryo That Was Frozen for 27 Years
This Dad Is On a 50-Mile Mission to Destigmatize Male Infertility and Help Other Parents Conceive
51-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Granddaughter After Serving as Daughter's Surrogate
Understanding Uterus Transplants and Infertility
The Secret Shame and Isolation That Comes With IVF is Real, Here's How to Get Through It
51-Year-Old Mother Serves as Her Daughter's Surrogate After She Is Unable to Get Pregnant
Infertility Was the Hardest Thing For My Marriage, But It Actually Made It Stronger
The Pandemic Is Making Would-Be Parents Put Fertility Treatments On Hold—and There Are Emotional Repercussions
Amy Schumer's Plea For IVF Advice Is a Reminder How Hard Fertility Treatment Can Be
My Fertility Treatment Ended My Closest Friendship
Why So Many People Have to Travel for IVF Treatment
I Felt Guilty When I Accidentally Got Pregnant With My Second Kid After Going Through IVF With My First
At-Home Fertility Tests and Treatments: Understanding the Pros and Cons
Is the Future of IVF Needle-Free?
How the Right Hormone Testing Finally Got Me Pregnant
Could a Hormonal Imbalance Be Affecting Your Fertility? Here's What You Need to Know
What Is the Egg Retrieval Process Really Like?
Aspiring Dad Posts Photo of Pill Organizer to Address Stigma Around Male Infertility
A Letter to the Mothers Struggling With Infertility on Mother's Day
Why Is Infertility Still Taboo in the Black Community?
Artificial Insemination: Procedures, Costs, and Success Rates
Understanding IVF Success Rates: 8 Ways to Boost Your Chances of Conceiving
How to Find the Best Fertility Clinic Near You
How to Find a Sperm Donor — And Choose a Good One
Egg Donation: What Donors and Recipients Need to Know
