Dealing With Infertility

Oova Is Offering a Free Mental Health Hotline for People Struggling With Fertility This Holiday Season
The company aims to offer extra support to people grappling with fertility challenges.
New Mom Amanda Knox Says Women's Fertility Should Be Taken Into Account with Prison Sentencing
Amanda Knox explains that with her original 26-year prison sentence, "It wasn't just my freedom that had been stolen from me; motherhood had been stolen from me" too.
IVF Embryo Mixup Leaves Two Couples Raising Each Other's Babies: 'It's Still a Daily Struggle'
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic and spent four months raising children that weren't theirs, Alexander and Daphna Cardinale tell us.
The Struggle for Fertility Preservation for Those With Cancer
Getting a cancer diagnosis is daunting enough, but dealing with fertility on top of that is often too much to bear. Here's what experts want hopeful parents to know.
What the IVF Process is Really Like
A mom who went through IVF explains what the journey was like from start to finish and offers advice to other hopeful parents.
Early Menopause Made Me Want Kids For the First Time
I never wanted kids. But when my husband and I learned I was nearing menopause at age 33, we decided to freeze our embryos. Four years later, I'm pregnant with our first child and have really learned the meaning of "never say never."