Genetic Testing

Find out what genetic testing is, and whether you and your partner should get tested before you get pregnant.

Most Recent

Do At-Home DNA Kits Actually Benefit Your Baby's Health?
Genetic testing of newborns is on the rise, but it's not without controversy. Here's what parents need to know before they order a test.
Baby Abandoned at Airport 33 Years Ago Finds His Birth Parents, Only to Learn His Mother Died
"I have found my birth father and siblings on both sides, who were all unaware of my existence," Steven Hydes (aka "Gary Gatwick") wrote on Facebook.
Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis: Should You Get PGD?
With preimplantation genetic diagnosis, parents can screen embryos for genetic abnormalities before undergoing IVF. Here’s everything you need to know about PGD.
Why You Should Thank Your DNA for Your Kids' Academic Success
New research looks at how DNA influences academic achievement, and let's just say, it does. A lot.
Most People Don't Think DNA Screening Is a Must Before Starting a Family
According to a new study, most people want to know what's in their DNA, but few think genetic screening before pregnancy is important.
Three-Parent Babies: The Way of the Future?
More Genetic Testing

Gender Selection: Where Do You Stand on the Debate?
Can Genome Sequencing Save Your Baby's Life?
Parents of an Autistic Child Often Decide Not to Have More Kids
Blood Test Improving Early Detection of Fetal Abnormalities
Genetic Testing of Embryos Spurs Ethics Debate
What Will My Baby Look Like?

Girls' Stem Cell Donation May Save Future Lives

All Genetic Testing

New Blood Test Can Tell Fetal Sex at 7 Weeks
A Guide to Genetic Testing Before & During Pregnancy
How Much Will Your Baby Be Like You?
Predict Your Child's Health Future
