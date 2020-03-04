Genetic Disorders

Triploidy Syndrome in Pregnancy
Learn more about this rare chromosomal abnormality, which usually results in early miscarriage.
6-Year-Old Boy Speaks for the First Time After Dentist Performs 10-Second Procedure
6-year-old Mason Motz spoke for the first time after his dentist noticed that he had a tongue tie, an easily-reversible issue.
This 10-Year-Old Boy Needs Three Organ Transplants—and You Can Help
Noah was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at five months old. Now, at age 10, he needs a new liver and lungs. His family have reached out to the public for help.
U.S. May Soon Allow Babies to Have Three Genetic Parents
Yes, it's possible, but it's probably not exactly what you think.