Genetics

Prenatal genetic testing for Down Syndrome and other conditions has become standard practice. Learn more about genetic testing and genetic disorders and discover how genetics determine your baby's gender.

Most Recent

Why I Decided to Do Genetic Screening Before Trying to Get Pregnant
I'll admit I was nervous to spit into a DNA kit's vial to see if I'm a genetic carrier for any conditions. But I knew it was a necessary step before having kids with my husband.
Do At-Home DNA Kits Actually Benefit Your Baby's Health?
Genetic testing of newborns is on the rise, but it's not without controversy. Here's what parents need to know before they order a test.
Baby Abandoned at Airport 33 Years Ago Finds His Birth Parents, Only to Learn His Mother Died
"I have found my birth father and siblings on both sides, who were all unaware of my existence," Steven Hydes (aka "Gary Gatwick") wrote on Facebook.
Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis: Should You Get PGD?
With preimplantation genetic diagnosis, parents can screen embryos for genetic abnormalities before undergoing IVF. Here’s everything you need to know about PGD.
Triploidy Syndrome in Pregnancy
Learn more about this rare chromosomal abnormality, which usually results in early miscarriage.
6-Year-Old Boy Speaks for the First Time After Dentist Performs 10-Second Procedure
6-year-old Mason Motz spoke for the first time after his dentist noticed that he had a tongue tie, an easily-reversible issue.
Advertisement

More Genetics

This 10-Year-Old Boy Needs Three Organ Transplants—and You Can Help
Noah was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at five months old. Now, at age 10, he needs a new liver and lungs. His family have reached out to the public for help.
Why You Should Thank Your DNA for Your Kids' Academic Success
New research looks at how DNA influences academic achievement, and let's just say, it does. A lot.
U.S. May Soon Allow Babies to Have Three Genetic Parents
Most People Don't Think DNA Screening Is a Must Before Starting a Family
Are Genes to Blame for Your Kid's Lack of Motivation in School?
Want to Know Your Child's Potential Risk for Diseases -- Years Before a Diagnosis?

Three-Parent Babies: The Way of the Future?

All Genetics

Parents of an Autistic Child Often Decide Not to Have More Kids
Environment, Genes May Carry Equal Weight in Autism
Pre-Pregnancy Diet May Affect Baby's Genes
If it Were My daughter, I'd Fight Like Hell Too
Surprising Trait You Could Pass Down to Your Baby
Genes May Determine Parenting Styles
Blood Test Improving Early Detection of Fetal Abnormalities
A Baby With Three Genetic Parents? Yes, I'll Explain!
FDA Examines Fertility Method that Raises Ethics Questions
Babies and Genetics: The Ongoing Ethical Debate
Genetic Testing of Embryos Spurs Ethics Debate
What Will My Baby Look Like?
Genetics May Determine Toddlers' Aggression
Girls' Stem Cell Donation May Save Future Lives
Have you ever wanted to make time stand still?
Genetic Disorder Often Misdiagnosed as Autism
Parents Debate Infant DNA Mapping
Study: Siblings of Children with Autism Share Risk of the Disorder
Prenatal Testing: 'Information Is Not Neutral'
Genetic Testing: Don't Be Bullied into an Amnio
Genetics Make Some Moms More Likely to Be Abusive During Recession
Children of Smokers More Likely to Smoke
Down Syndrome Chromosome Shut Down in Experiment
Genetic Disorders: All About Cystic Fibrosis
Genetic Disorders: All About Sickle Cell Anemia
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com