Why I Decided to Do Genetic Screening Before Trying to Get Pregnant
I'll admit I was nervous to spit into a DNA kit's vial to see if I'm a genetic carrier for any conditions. But I knew it was a necessary step before having kids with my husband.
Do At-Home DNA Kits Actually Benefit Your Baby's Health?
Genetic testing of newborns is on the rise, but it's not without controversy. Here's what parents need to know before they order a test.
Baby Abandoned at Airport 33 Years Ago Finds His Birth Parents, Only to Learn His Mother Died
"I have found my birth father and siblings on both sides, who were all unaware of my existence," Steven Hydes (aka "Gary Gatwick") wrote on Facebook.
Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis: Should You Get PGD?
With preimplantation genetic diagnosis, parents can screen embryos for genetic abnormalities before undergoing IVF. Here’s everything you need to know about PGD.
Triploidy Syndrome in Pregnancy
Learn more about this rare chromosomal abnormality, which usually results in early miscarriage.
6-Year-Old Boy Speaks for the First Time After Dentist Performs 10-Second Procedure
6-year-old Mason Motz spoke for the first time after his dentist noticed that he had a tongue tie, an easily-reversible issue.