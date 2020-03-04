Maximizing Your Fertility

Beauty Maven Dulce Candy on Her Fertility Journey: 'After 9 Years of Trying, I Decided to Give IVF a Shot'
After almost a decade of trying to conceive, I decided to give IVF a shot—and share my story with the world.
How to Financially Prepare to Freeze Your Eggs
Freezing your eggs is expensive—but it's an investment that can give you time and preserve your fertility. Here is what you need to know about affording treatment, according to experts.
The Glamorization of Twin Pregnancies Is Real—But at What Cost?
Celebrities and regular folks alike idealize having twins—especially boy/girl sets—but we need to address the very real health, financial, and ethical implications that are tied up in this glamorization.
5 Ways to Support Someone Who's Freezing Their Eggs
If you're looking for ways to be more supportive but don't know where to start, these tips from those with firsthand insight and experience can help.
Popular Fertility App Shared Data Without User Consent And Here's Why That Matters
A nonprofit watchdog found the fertility app Premom was sharing sensitive information with third party entities without letting its users know. Experts explain why that's a cause for concern.
5 Things You Can Do For Your Fertility During the Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to hit the brakes on their family planning. Here's what experts say you can do right now to invest in and prepare for a future pregnancy.
You Can Now Monitor Your Frozen Eggs from Your Phone
Columbia University Fertility Center just developed a 'PreBaby Monitor' for parents-to-be to keep an eye on their frozen eggs and embryos. Could that ease their mind?
Egg Freezing Boutiques Look Like Trendy Spas. But Are They Legit?
New egg freezing boutiques may look great on Instagram, but should you trust them with your future fertility?
What Is Embryo Freezing Really Like?
What Is Freezing Your Eggs Really Like?
Countdown to Pregnancy: Your Ultimate Five-Year Fertility Plan
5 Signs of Infertility That Women Should Never Ignore

Over-the-Counter Fertility Pills Gain Popularity

PregPrep is a two-step fertility system that's taking TTC market by storm and selling out after being featured in places like Good Morning America. But does it work?

Everything You Need to Know Before You Do IVF
Cervical Mucus Stages: What It Looks Like When You're Fertile
What It Really Takes to Get Pregnant After Birth Control
How Medications Affect His Sperm Count
5 Fertility-Boosting Breakfast Recipes
Does This Common Fertility Test Actually Paint an Accurate Picture?
A Shocking Number of TTC Couples Have Unsexy Sex to Get It Done
The First Baby Conceived Thanks to the 'FitBit for Fertility' Was Just Born
'I Definitely Want to Be a Mother': What We Learned From Our Interview With Mandy Moore
Science Says Western Men's Sperm Count Is Declining: What You Can Do
7 Foods That Can Help You Get Pregnant
How Much Sleep Your Man Gets at Night May Be the Reason You Aren't Getting Pregnant
How Medications Can Affect Your Fertility
Can Eating Tomatoes Give Men Super Sperm?
Could Sunscreen Be Messing With Your Partner's Sperm?
Wondering if You Can Wait to Have a Baby? Now There's a Simple Test
Freezing Your Eggs: 5 Things You Need to Know
Embryo Donation Allows Once-Infertile Couples to Help Others
10+ Ways to Boost Your Fertility
9 Fertility Dos and Don'ts
8 Surprising Facts About Fertility
Ovulation Test Pros and Cons: Understanding OPKs
5 Most Exciting Fertility Breakthroughs
Jazz Up Your Baby-Making Sex
The Best Sex Positions to Get Pregnant
