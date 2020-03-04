When to Get Pregnant

Learn all the factors that you should consider before deciding when to conceive a baby.t

The Best Age to Get Pregnant, According to Moms
Is there really a "right time" to get pregnant? As it turns out, everyone you ask will likely give you a different answer, but take it from these moms who've been there and know firsthand.
Singer Halsey, 23, Is Freezing Her Eggs Because of Endometriosis: 'I Need to Be Aggressive'
After suffering a miscarriage and struggling with endometriosis, singer Halsey is freezing her eggs.
Does This Common Fertility Test Actually Paint an Accurate Picture?
A recent study raises concerns about a blood test used to measure a woman's fertility. Could this test be less effective than we thought?
For the First Time Ever, More Women in Their 30s Are Having Babies Than Younger Women
If you are in your 30s and pregnant, it seems you are in very good company. For the first time, these women are having more babies than women in their 20s.
Could Our Genes Hold the Secret to How Many Kids We'll Have?
A new study looks at DNA's role in the family planning puzzle.
Age of First-Time Moms in U.S. Continues to Climb
Women in the U.S. are waiting longer than ever to start having children.
Age at First Pregnancy Might Predict Your Health Later in Life
A new study says a woman's health at age 40 is linked to how old she was when she had her first baby.
Freezing Your Eggs: 5 Things You Need to Know
For women who want to become pregnant—but not just yet!— oocyte cryopreservation, or egg freezing, can seem like an effective way to cheat your biological clock. But what's really involved? These are five things you need to keep in mind if you're considering putting your eggs on ice.
Conceiving in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
Pregnancy in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
Having a Second Baby: What to Expect
Crazy for a Baby
