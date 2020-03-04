Pregnancy After 35

6 Benefits of Having a Child Later in Life
Research has turned up some surprising benefits of being an older mom for both you and your baby. Here are a few perks of parenting later in life.
What Is a Geriatric Pregnancy?
Traditionally, a geriatric pregnancy is one that occurs anytime a woman is over the age of 35. But is this classification a thing of the past?
PSA: It's Totally Fine to Have Babies After 35, Science Backs It Up
Singer Carrie Underwood recently stated that at 35, she may have missed her chance to have a big family, and then announced her pregnancy. One mom who had her daughter in her forties sounds off on why it was a great choice.
Dad's Age Might Be Linked to His Kids' Social Development
A new study has revealed that the age of a man when he has a baby may have an effect on his child's social development later in life.
8 Things NOT to Say to an 'Older' Mom Who's TTC
Moms 35 and older who are trying to conceive are sick of hearing these comments.
Is a 62-Year-Old First-Time Mom Being Selfish?
Australia's oldest first-time mom has both major critics and fans. What do you think?