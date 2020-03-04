Pregnancy After 35

Find out how your age affects pregnancy -- and what you can do to ensure that both you and your developing baby are safe and healthy.

Most Recent

6 Benefits of Having a Child Later in Life
Research has turned up some surprising benefits of being an older mom for both you and your baby. Here are a few perks of parenting later in life.
What Is a Geriatric Pregnancy?
Traditionally, a geriatric pregnancy is one that occurs anytime a woman is over the age of 35. But is this classification a thing of the past?
PSA: It's Totally Fine to Have Babies After 35, Science Backs It Up
Singer Carrie Underwood recently stated that at 35, she may have missed her chance to have a big family, and then announced her pregnancy. One mom who had her daughter in her forties sounds off on why it was a great choice.
Dad's Age Might Be Linked to His Kids' Social Development
A new study has revealed that the age of a man when he has a baby may have an effect on his child's social development later in life.
8 Things NOT to Say to an 'Older' Mom Who's TTC
Moms 35 and older who are trying to conceive are sick of hearing these comments.
Is a 62-Year-Old First-Time Mom Being Selfish?
Australia's oldest first-time mom has both major critics and fans. What do you think?
More Pregnancy After 35

Is Waiting to Have Kids Actually Better for Their Health?
We've all heard that having kids later in life can be risky, but a new study says the benefits may outweigh those risks.
Wondering if You Can Wait to Have a Baby? Now There's a Simple Test
This simple blood test may hold answers to the biggest question on many women's minds: Is it too late for me to have a baby?
Study: Stroke Risk for Women Who Have Babies After 40 Is Significantly Higher
Pregnant At 53: Older Pregnancy Happened To Me
How to Have a Healthy Pregnancy After 35
