Reproductive Age

When should you get pregnant? Age matters, of course. So does time of life, maturity level and a host of other life issues. In this section, we take a look at when to get pregnant, getting pregnant after age 35, and pregnancy risks after 35.

Most Recent

6 Benefits of Having a Child Later in Life
Research has turned up some surprising benefits of being an older mom for both you and your baby. Here are a few perks of parenting later in life.
What Is a Geriatric Pregnancy?
Traditionally, a geriatric pregnancy is one that occurs anytime a woman is over the age of 35. But is this classification a thing of the past?
The Best Age to Get Pregnant, According to Moms
Is there really a "right time" to get pregnant? As it turns out, everyone you ask will likely give you a different answer, but take it from these moms who've been there and know firsthand.
PSA: It's Totally Fine to Have Babies After 35, Science Backs It Up
Singer Carrie Underwood recently stated that at 35, she may have missed her chance to have a big family, and then announced her pregnancy. One mom who had her daughter in her forties sounds off on why it was a great choice.
Singer Halsey, 23, Is Freezing Her Eggs Because of Endometriosis: 'I Need to Be Aggressive'
After suffering a miscarriage and struggling with endometriosis, singer Halsey is freezing her eggs.
Does This Common Fertility Test Actually Paint an Accurate Picture?
A recent study raises concerns about a blood test used to measure a woman's fertility. Could this test be less effective than we thought?
More Reproductive Age

For the First Time Ever, More Women in Their 30s Are Having Babies Than Younger Women
If you are in your 30s and pregnant, it seems you are in very good company. For the first time, these women are having more babies than women in their 20s.
Dad's Age Might Be Linked to His Kids' Social Development
A new study has revealed that the age of a man when he has a baby may have an effect on his child's social development later in life.
It's Twins! How Four Became Our Family's Magic Number
8 Things NOT to Say to an 'Older' Mom Who's TTC
Could Our Genes Hold the Secret to How Many Kids We'll Have?
Is a 62-Year-Old First-Time Mom Being Selfish?

Is Waiting to Have Kids Actually Better for Their Health?

We've all heard that having kids later in life can be risky, but a new study says the benefits may outweigh those risks.

All Reproductive Age

Conceiving in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
Pregnant At 53: Older Pregnancy Happened To Me
How to Have a Healthy Pregnancy After 35
Pregnancy After 35
Pregnancy in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
Crazy for a Baby
Having a Second Baby: What to Expect
