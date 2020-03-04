Getting Pregnant

If you're thinking of getting pregnant - or already trying to conceive - you're in the right place. Here you'll learn about ovulation and fertility, the role of genetics in pregnancy, and the importance of healthy living pre-pregnancy. We also get into questions of infertility, and how age affects pregnancy.

Most Recent

"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Jennifer Aniston said.
The company aims to offer extra support to people grappling with fertility challenges.
One grandma-to-be staged the world's cutest protest, and her new grandchild now has a stylish head start to their baby wardrobe. Hundreds of Redditors agree.
Amanda Knox explains that with her original 26-year prison sentence, "It wasn't just my freedom that had been stolen from me; motherhood had been stolen from me" too.
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic and spent four months raising children that weren't theirs, Alexander and Daphna Cardinale tell us.
Getting a cancer diagnosis is daunting enough, but dealing with fertility on top of that is often too much to bear. Here's what experts want hopeful parents to know.
What's Popular in Getting Pregnant

Get familiar with these pregnancy statistics by age so can increase your odds of conceiving in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond.
Want to raise your odds of baby-making success? Here, we answer some common conception questions to help increase your chances of getting pregnant.
A mom who went through IVF explains what the journey was like from start to finish and offers advice to other hopeful parents.

All Getting Pregnant

