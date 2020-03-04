Getting Pregnant

Jennifer Aniston Calls Pregnancy Rumors 'Hurtful': 'You Have No Clue What's Going with Me Personally'
"I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption," Jennifer Aniston said.
Oova Is Offering a Free Mental Health Hotline for People Struggling With Fertility This Holiday Season
The company aims to offer extra support to people grappling with fertility challenges.
Joke's on Grandma Upset About Not Knowing the Sex of Unborn Grandchild
One grandma-to-be staged the world's cutest protest, and her new grandchild now has a stylish head start to their baby wardrobe. Hundreds of Redditors agree.
New Mom Amanda Knox Says Women's Fertility Should Be Taken Into Account with Prison Sentencing
Amanda Knox explains that with her original 26-year prison sentence, "It wasn't just my freedom that had been stolen from me; motherhood had been stolen from me" too.
IVF Embryo Mixup Leaves Two Couples Raising Each Other's Babies: 'It's Still a Daily Struggle'
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic and spent four months raising children that weren't theirs, Alexander and Daphna Cardinale tell us.
The Struggle for Fertility Preservation for Those With Cancer
Getting a cancer diagnosis is daunting enough, but dealing with fertility on top of that is often too much to bear. Here's what experts want hopeful parents to know.