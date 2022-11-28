EXCLUSIVE: 5 New 'CoComelon' Episodes Are Dropping for the Holidays

'Tis the season for holiday specials, and you can add CoComelon to your queue. New holiday-themed episodes of the popular show are coming soon to a streaming device near you.

There will be five new holiday episodes, which will stream on the CoComelon YouTube Kids Channel. The first drops Tuesday, November 29, and your child's favorite characters will call it a wrap on the holiday season with a final special debuting on Tuesday, December 20. Spoiler alert: Here's what to expect from Catch JJ, Cody, Nina, and the Melon Patch Kids during the five-episode holiday arch.

November 29, 'Holidays Are Here'

In this inclusive premiere episode, The Melon Patch Kids kick off the holiday season by making Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah-themed arts and crafts.

December 6, 'Christmas At the Train Park'

Sometimes the holidays can be hard. There are so many lists to make and check twice. When Nina's dad, Carlos, starts to struggle during a trip to the Train Park, she steps in to remind him about the importance of living in the moment and finding joy during the holiday season.

December 7, 'Jingle Bells (It's Cody Time)'

Cody thinks he's Santa's biggest fan (though your littles may have something to say about that). He starts following lots of jingle bell sounds around his house in hopes he'll get to meet the jolly old elf. Will he?

Moonbug Entertainment Ltd

December 13, 'Christmas Colors Song'

Even the smallest traditions can serve as learning opportunities. JJ, TomTom, and YoYo learn about mixing different frostings to make Christmas cookie colors during a bake-and-learn session with their parents.

December 20, 'Christmas Time (Dance Party)'

There's no way we would to go through an entire holiday season without a sing-along dance party. JJ and friends will sing about their holiday wishes this season and will invite you and your loved ones to do the same.

If these episodes aren't enough, you and your little ones can get your fill of CoComelon seasonal fun by streaming the Happy Holiday Playlist.

CoComelon follows kids, adults, and animals as they embark on daily adventures, including holiday ones. It is distributed by Moonbug.