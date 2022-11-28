EXCLUSIVE: 5 New 'CoComelon' Episodes Are Dropping for the Holidays

Join JJ, Cody, Nina, and the Melon Patch Kids as they dance and sing their way through Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanza.

By
Beth Ann Mayer is a writer with nearly a decade of experience covering family and mental and physical health. A broadcast journalism major at Syracuse University, Beth Ann initially worked in athletic communications before transitioning to lifestyle writing. She is committed to creating a more inclusive space in the parenting world, where caregivers feel acknowledged regardless of their fertility, birth or feeding journeys and race, gender identity and sexuality. She has two sons of her own, as well as three furbabies, with her husband, Pete.

our editorial guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022
announcing CoComelon holiday episodes.
Photo:

CoComelon

'Tis the season for holiday specials, and you can add CoComelon to your queue. New holiday-themed episodes of the popular show are coming soon to a streaming device near you.

There will be five new holiday episodes, which will stream on the CoComelon YouTube Kids Channel. The first drops Tuesday, November 29, and your child's favorite characters will call it a wrap on the holiday season with a final special debuting on Tuesday, December 20. Spoiler alert: Here's what to expect from Catch JJ, Cody, Nina, and the Melon Patch Kids during the five-episode holiday arch.

November 29, 'Holidays Are Here'

In this inclusive premiere episode, The Melon Patch Kids kick off the holiday season by making Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah-themed arts and crafts.

December 6, 'Christmas At the Train Park'

Sometimes the holidays can be hard. There are so many lists to make and check twice. When Nina's dad, Carlos, starts to struggle during a trip to the Train Park, she steps in to remind him about the importance of living in the moment and finding joy during the holiday season.

December 7, 'Jingle Bells (It's Cody Time)'

Cody thinks he's Santa's biggest fan (though your littles may have something to say about that). He starts following lots of jingle bell sounds around his house in hopes he'll get to meet the jolly old elf. Will he?

Parents CoCoMelon

Moonbug Entertainment Ltd

December 13, 'Christmas Colors Song'

Even the smallest traditions can serve as learning opportunities. JJ, TomTom, and YoYo learn about mixing different frostings to make Christmas cookie colors during a bake-and-learn session with their parents.

December 20, 'Christmas Time (Dance Party)'

There's no way we would to go through an entire holiday season without a sing-along dance party. JJ and friends will sing about their holiday wishes this season and will invite you and your loved ones to do the same.

If these episodes aren't enough, you and your little ones can get your fill of CoComelon seasonal fun by streaming the Happy Holiday Playlist.

CoComelon follows kids, adults, and animals as they embark on daily adventures, including holiday ones. It is distributed by Moonbug.

