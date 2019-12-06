16 Christmas Gifts for Mom That She Would Give Herself
Rock Grace
This wine alternative by Rock Grace is perfect for the rose quartz-loving, health-conscious mama. Infused with crystal energy, beauty-enhancing botanicals, and healing adaptogens (rhodiola, eleuthero, and schisandra berry), it looks like a dry rosé wine and has a youthful and delicate nose, hints of fresh raspberry, and floral aspects.
Kate Spade In Full Bloom Roller Set
If she's into fresh, floral, pick-me-up scents she can toss in her purse when she's on the go, this two-piece roller set from Kate Spade is a sweet stocking stuffer. It features In Full Bloom (which has notes of Italian lemon, green tea, lush greens, rose petals, rose centifolia, peony, lotus flower, blonde woods, peach skin, and cedarwood) and In Full Bloom Blush (which has notes of red fruits, citrus, rose, peony, honeysuckle, and cedarwood).
Printfresh Blush Fade Gratitude Velvet Journal
This serenity-inducing, light, portable Printfresh gratitude journal—complete with page prompts to inspire reflection and positivity—is a lovely choice for a meditation or journaling fan.
Jenna Hunter Constellation Earrings
Studs are the ultimate earring for everyday wear, because they go with everything and keep it simple. These constellation earrings from Jenna Hunter manage to check all those boxes and still add a bit of romance and sparkle to any look.
Melissa Joy Manning RAICES Cuff
Made from recycled silver, this cuff from jewelry designer Melissa Joy Manning supports a timely cause: $25 of the cost is donated to RAICES, which supports the needs of immigrants today through their crisis management, legal services, social services, and post-release and resettlement support.
Nicole Miller X Botkier Horoscope Crossbody Bag
Style-conscious and/or horoscope-obsessed moms will adore this crossbody bag by Botkier New York crafted with a unique, cosmic astrological print from Nicole Miller.
Greenerways Organic Relaxation Body Oil 3-Pack
For the essential oil fan, Greenerways Organics' Relaxation Kit is sure to be a hit stocking stuffer. It features three 2 oz. body oils: Tranquility, made with 100% organic rosemary and cedarwood oils; De-Stress, made with 100% organic lavender oil; and Muscle Relax, made with 100% organic eucalyptus and peppermint oils.
This quick read speaks to anyone looking for renewed clarity on their professional path, such as new moms who preparing to re-enter the workforce. Part self-help and part memoir, Beginner's Pluck features insights from mom and entrepreneur Liz Forkin Bohannan that are meant to offer energy and inspiration.
Equilibria All is Calm Holiday Box
This Equilibria holiday set is an on-point pick for moms whose self-care routine features CBD (or a mom who has been curious to try it!). It includes the full-spectrum CBD brand's lavender lemongrass and cardamom rose bath bombs, calming roller, Daily Softgels, Daily Drops and Relief Cream.
Weatherman Travel Umbrella
Pragmatic moms will appreciate this smart, compact, high-tech umbrella that can be paired with a Weatherman Droplet Bluetooth tracker (coming soon!) to prevent it from being left behind. Plus, it's made from reinforced fiberglass plastic to defend against inverting and breaking, Teflon-coated fabric to repel water, and the canopy fights off winds up to 45 mph. The umbrella is $55—and the tracker is $25 (and coming soon!)—on WeathermanUmbrella.com.
Mary's Sample Pack
A stocking stuffer for the CBD lover: Mary's Sample Pack, which features full-spectrum hemp extract in a variety of balancing topical and tincture solutions: Mary's Elite Patch, Topical Compound (featuring nourishing mango butter and a comforting blend of essential oils), Muscle Freeze, Gel Pen, and Remedy Oil.
Nest Luxury Weighted Blanket
With a design that utilizes the perfect combo of weighed beads and soft fleece, Nest Bedding's luxury weighted blanket will be mom's go-to for all those comforting snuggle sessions she deserves.
Drunk Elephant Shelf Respect Gift Set
Skincare aficionados will be over-the-moon for this swanky gift kit from cult fave line Drunk Elephant. It includes everything she needs for her morning skincare routine: a brightening vitamin C serum (C-Firma), a hydrating serum (B-Hydra), a glow-booster (D-Bronzi), a peptide-packed moisturizer (Protini), and a sheer, natural SPF (Umbra Sheer).
Rent the Runway Gift Card
Fashionista moms will adore a gift card to the popular service, which offers adults—and as of this year, kids—unlimited rentals of designer clothing and accessories for a set price. Gift cards are available in various amounts, starting at $50, on RenttheRunway.com.
Onekind Dream Cream
From co-founders Madison and Matt Ruggieri (a brother-sister duo who started out in men's skincare) and Darren Criss (who starred on Glee), Onekind offers luxurious, utilitarian skincare at a fair price. Their Dream Cream Nighttime Moisturizer would make a lovely, self-pampering stocking stuffer. It combines super-hydrating squalane and brightening rose hip oil for an instant facial that will quell and fend off even the most agitated winter skin.
Urbaetis Fine Jewelry
Make this fairy tale-esque bezel and princess ring, designed by NYC-based jeweler Stephanie Urbaetis, the prettiest part of her stacking collection. It's crafted with 14K gold and 1/10 ctw diamonds and is $340 on UrbaetisFineJewelry.com.