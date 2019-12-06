14 Christmas Gifts for Dad That He Would Totally Buy Himself
Olivina Men Premium Shaving Kit
This premium kit has everything he needs for a next-level shaving experience. The set includes Classic Shave Soap, Chrome Deluxe Razor, Conditioning Shave Cream, 2-in-1 Shave Prep & Beard Oil, Bourbon Cedar Cologne, and a Washed Canvas Travel Bag.
Ably Apparel Robert Zip-up Hoodie
Most dads wish they could live in the hoodie. Gift him the coziest one ever from Ably Apparel, a collection of water, stain, and odor-resistant clothing and travel accessories made from natural materials. Ably’s high-functioning fabrics are powered with Filium technology, which prevents spills, sweat stains, and lingering odors from sticking to the clothing, so it cuts down on your laundry and packing. Perfect for a dad who's always on the go.
Kershaw Scallion Pocket Knife
Made in America by skilled knifemakers and covered by Kershaw’s limited lifetime warranty, this pocket knife is a smart go-to for a backpacking, gardening, hiking, hobbyist, angler, or Amazon delivery-opening dad.
PowerBlock Elite Dumbbells
This well-reviewed, space-saving dumbbell set is a perfect addition to a home gym.
Frye Owen Leather Wallet
This on-trend leather wallet from T.J.Maxx features two interior currency pockets, two interior slip pockets, and interior card slots for dad to keep all his cards and bills neat, organized, and easily at-hand.
TED BAKER Stainless Steel Hip Flask With Shot Cups
For the style-conscious dad who is all about staying hydrated—or bringing fave libations to concerts or sporting events—this Ted baker London stainless steel flask is a practical choice. Plus, it comes with two shot glasses.
Apple AirPods Pro
If for some reason, your tech-loving guy hasn't acquired these for himself yet, he's bound to sooner or later. The latest wireless in-ear headphones from Apple feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound and are sweat and water resistant, among a bevy of cool features. They're $234.98 on Amazon or $249 on Apple.com.
Amazon Smart Plug
For the Echo-loving dad, consider this snazzy gadget: a plug that works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.
A Token Of Gratitude Slide Locket
If your guy's style is edgy and a little rock 'n' roll, he might love this stainless steel gratitude locket from L.A.-based company A Token Of. The locket can be worn alone or feature up to two photos of loved ones inside. Plus, 10% of proceeds go to Operation Gratitude, an organization that supports that military and first responders through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements.
Millennium Falcon and Rebel Alliance Starbird Tie
If he's a major Star Wars fan, he'll dig this this silk Star Wars necktie featuring a Millennium Falcon silhouette pattern and Rebel Alliance Starbird accent.
Marvel's Avengers Eco-Drive Watch for Men by Citizen
Marvel fan dads might hit the "add to cart" button on this slick timekeeper featuring the iconic Avengers logo and Citizen Eco-Drive technology, which converts any source of light (natural and artificial) into usable energy. It's a sweet splurge at $350 on ShopDisney.com.
Little Pine Circle Logo Dad Hat
He can never have too many dad hats, and this one from musician Moby's lifestyle collection Little Pine is as cool as it is charitable. It features vintage-inspired apparel and accessories that direct 100% of proceeds to animal rights organizations. You can snag this forest green cap, featuring the company's circle logo, for $25 on LittlePineShop.com.
Half-Gallon Stasher Bag
For the dad who's positive he could win Top Chef, this pure platinum silicone, endlessly reusable, half-gallon Stasher bag is a great stocking stuffer idea. It can hold up to two strip steaks and is the perfect reusable sous vide bag.
Onekind Let It Glow Trio
From co-founders Madison and Matt Ruggieri (who started out in men's skincare) and Darren Criss (who starred on Glee), Onekind offers luxurious, utilitarian skincare at a fair price. This holiday trio keeps it simple for dads, featuring the line's Pore-fectionist Refining Facial, Dream Cream Nighttime Moisturizer, and Midnight Magic PM Serum in a Onekind pouch.