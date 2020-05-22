Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Has Tons of Outdoor Play Essentials for Up to 60 Percent Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even if it’s just to the backyard, getting your kids out of the house is more important than ever these days. Your child has likely built up a serious case of the wiggles after sheltering in place for the last few months, and what better way to burn some of that energy than with a romp in the great outdoors?

If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your outdoor space to make it more fun for your family, we’ve got just what you need. Wayfair is having a massive Memorial Day sale, with huge discounts on outdoor play essentials like swings, tents, giant games, and more. All of the items are discounted up to 60 percent off, making them hard to resist. You don’t even have to wait until the weekend to take advantage of these great deals because they’re already available to shop right now.

These oversized toys will get your family outside for some fun in the fresh air and even make perfect activities for running your very own at-home summer camp. You’ll want to act quickly on these impressive deals, though, because the sale ends on Monday.

Make the most of this very different summer with the awesome outdoor toys and activities for everyone from toddlers to grownups below, or check out Wayfair’s entire Memorial Day Clearance sale here.

1. Game Washer and Ring Toss

2. 4-In-a-Row Giant Board Game

3. Coca-Cola 10 Piece Pop Art Cornhole Set

4. Solid Wood Playhouse

5. Bowmans Elephant Swing

6. Freeway Station Playhouse

7. Slama Jama Bounce House