7 of the Best Toys From Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List That Inspire Creativity
You've probably heard the omnipresent warnings about shipping delays, so you know that you won't be able to rely on speedy, down-to-the-wire orders on holiday presents the way you were able to in the past. Fortunately, many stores are already gearing up for gift-giving: Walmart, for instance, has announced its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids List, which includes toys for children of all ages and interests that provide endless amounts of fun.
Walmart's toy list was put together by a group of kid influencers between the ages of 2 and 12 dubbed "the Toy Board," giving parents a glimpse into the mindset and interests of children being raised in the pandemic-stricken 21st century. And among the dozens of options are a few standout toys for inspiring creativity, which you can shop below.
Whether you have a kiddo who naturally radiates artistic ability or one whose imagination you want to help encourage, there's a toy on Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List for them. In the realm of art, there's the Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel. It has two magnetic sides for doodling, one dry-erase and chalkboard, so it's great for siblings and playdates. There's also the VTech KidiZoom PrintCam Digital Camera and Printer, which takes real photos and prints them in black and white. Kids will be able to add borders to their snapshot and even color them in.
You can take home a Marvel Avengers: Endgame Lego set for kids who like building and a Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set or a Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset for children who are into tangible toys and creating things in a more freeform way. And those who love the show CoComelon will appreciate this CoComelon School Bus, with buttons that can help them learn the alphabet and how to count.
Take a closer look at some of the best toys for creativity on Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List below.
To buy: VTech KidiZoom PrintCam Digital Camera and Printer, $69; walmart.com.
To buy: Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel, $44.88; walmart.com.
To buy: Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory Set, $16.97 (originally $19.97); walmart.com.
To buy: Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset, $14.97 (originally $19.96); walmart.com.
To buy: CoComelon School Bus, $29.97; walmart.com.
To buy: Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle, $69.97; walmart.com.
