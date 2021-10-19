7 of the Best Toys From Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List That Inspire Creativity

You've probably heard the omnipresent warnings about shipping delays, so you know that you won't be able to rely on speedy, down-to-the-wire orders on holiday presents the way you were able to in the past. Fortunately, many stores are already gearing up for gift-giving: Walmart, for instance, has announced its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids List, which includes toys for children of all ages and interests that provide endless amounts of fun.