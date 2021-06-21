Walmart's Deals for Days Event Features Lego, Fisher-Price, and More Up to 62% Off
Summer has officially started! If you need more at-home activities for your kids, look no further than our list below. We've highlighted the 20 best toy deals available during Walmart's rival Prime Day sale, Deals for Days.
Between now and June 24 at 5 a.m. ET, Walmart's Deals for Days event offers customers amazing discounts on furniture, electronics, toys, and so much more. While all the categories feature noteworthy deals, the toy section, in particular, is filled with can't-miss bargains on favorite brands, including Lego, Melissa & Doug, and Little Tikes. The best part? There is a wide variety of indoor and outdoor toys on sale, so you can easily keep the kiddos entertained no matter the season. Tip: Even though the sale goes until early Thursday morning, popular items might go out of stock fast, so don't hesitate to add your favorite items to your cart. Let's shop!
On perfect sunny days, little ones can ride around the block on this $30 balance bike or this Radio Flyer trike for almost half off its original price (on sale for $59). Have a backyard or green space? It isn't summer-ready without a swing, playhouse, or playset, all of which are marked down during Walmart's summer sale.
Outdoor Activities on Sale
- Radio Flyer Steer and Stroll Trike, $59 (originally $105.99); walmart.com
- Little Tikes Climber and Swing Play Set, $99 (originally $129.99); walmart.com
- Swurfer Slice Outdoor Saucer Swing, $79 (originally $99.99); walmart.com
- KaZam Balance Bike and Helmet, $29.99 (originally $49.94); walmart.com
- Nerf Fortnite SMG Blaster, $17.97 (originally $29.99); walmart.com
- Little Tikes Cape Cottage Playhouse, $98 (originally $129.99); walmart.com
When it's a rainy day or too hot to play outside, it's a good idea to have alternatives to movies and tablets. Two of the most jaw-dropping discounts on indoor toys include this top-rated train set plus table for over 60 percent off and this L.O.L. Surprise! clubhouse playset for just $25. If you have a little chef or future nurse in your family, consider this under-$50 Teamson Kids play kitchen and this kid-approved nursery playset by Doc McStuffins for about 47 percent off. For children 6 months and up, snag a Fisher-Price bounce and spin toy and interactive wagon for under $40 each.
Legos and Trains on Sale
- Lego City Construction Bulldozer Building Kit, $16 (originally $19.99); walmart.com
- Lego Minecraft The Trading Post Collectible Playset, $16 (originally $20); walmart.com
- KidKraft Rocky Mountain Train Set and Table, $58.49 (originally $146.79); walmart.com
- Thomas & Friends Super Station Railway Train Track Set, $59.97 (originally $99.99); walmart.com
Pretend Play Deals
- Step2 Little Bakers Kids Play Kitchen, $89 (originally $104.99); walmart.com
- Teamson Kids Little Chef Florence Play Kitchen, $49 (originally $124.99); walmart.com
- Barbie Food Truck with Multiple Play Areas, $29.88 (originally $49.88); walmart.com
- L.O. L. Surprise! Clubhouse Playset, $24.88 (originally $49.88); walmart.com
- Doc McStuffins Baby All-in-One Nursery, $55 (originally $99); walmart.com
- FurReal Peealots Big Wags Pup Interactive Toy, $9.99 (originally $19.99); walmart.com
Toddler Must-Haves on Sale
- Fisher-Price Bounce and Spin Interactive Puppy, $35.99 (originally $59); walmart.com
- Fisher-Price Learning Wagon, $25.99 (originally $39.99); walmart.com
- Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Snappy Turtle Lawn Mower, $18.88 (originally $34.99); walmart.com
- VTech Mix and Match-a-Saurus, $20.98 (originally $34.73); walmart.com