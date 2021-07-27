From Minecraft to Pokémon, Target Has Bedding Featuring Your Kid's Favorite Video Games

Video game-inspired bedding collections you'll find at Target include Minecraft, Fortnite, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, Pokémon, and Sonic the Hedgehog. For only $22, you can grab a fun sheet set featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and the gold rings that are a hallmark of Sonic video games. If your little one loves Nintendo games, Target also has a Mario Kart sheet set, featuring iconic characters like Shy Guy, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Yoshi, and, of course, Mario. The sheet sets come complete with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one reversible pillowcase. Since you can always switch which side of the reversible pillowcase you display, these sheet sets are a perfect and easy way to upkeep some design variation in your kiddo's room.