From Minecraft to Pokémon, Target Has Bedding Featuring Your Kid's Favorite Video Games
A bedroom is an important space. It's where your child can express their passions, interests, and personality through decor, and create a space that is totally their own. When the right type of environment is established, bedrooms can become havens where kids feel the most comfortable and at home with themselves. If your child has a passion for gaming, you can help create an epically personalized space they will love by decking out their room with bedding that showcases their favorite video game. And Target has plenty of fun bedding collections with designs based on popular video games.
Video game-inspired bedding collections you'll find at Target include Minecraft, Fortnite, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, Pokémon, and Sonic the Hedgehog. For only $22, you can grab a fun sheet set featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and the gold rings that are a hallmark of Sonic video games. If your little one loves Nintendo games, Target also has a Mario Kart sheet set, featuring iconic characters like Shy Guy, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Yoshi, and, of course, Mario. The sheet sets come complete with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one reversible pillowcase. Since you can always switch which side of the reversible pillowcase you display, these sheet sets are a perfect and easy way to upkeep some design variation in your kiddo's room.
And if you're looking to take your child's bedding beyond fundamental sheets and traditional pillowcases, Target also has plush pillows that are shaped like popular video game characters, such as Pikachu, Tom Nook, Sonic, and a Minecraft Creeper. The whimsical design of each pillow makes them a dynamic addition to any bed, while their softness makes them functional and cozy.
Check out below to shop some of our favorite items from Target's video game-inspired bedding collections.
Sheet Sets and Blankets from Target
Minecraft Sheet Set
To buy: Minecraft Sheet Set, $21.99; target.com.
Fortnite Battle Bus Sheet Set
To buy: Fortnite Battle Bus Sheet Set, $21.99; target.com.
Animal Crossing DIY Paradise Sheet Set
To buy: Animal Crossing DIY Paradise Sheet Set, $21.99; target.com.
Sonic the Hedgehog Run Rings Around You Sheet Set
To buy: Sonic the Hedgehog Run Rings Around You Sheet Set, $21.99; target.com.
Super Mario Sheet Set
To buy: Super Mario Sheet Set, $21.99; target.com.
Pokémon Micro Throw Blanket
To buy: Pokémon Micro Throw Blanket, $24.99; target.com.
Pillows from Target
Minecraft Creeper Pillow Buddy
To buy: Minecraft Creeper Pillow Buddy, $19.99; target.com.
Pokémon Pikachu Pillow Buddy
To buy: Pokémon Pikachu Pillow Buddy, $42.99; target.com.
Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Unlimited Pillow Buddy
To buy: Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Unlimited Pillow Buddy, $15.99; target.com.
Tom Nook Animal Crossing Pillow Buddy
To buy: Tom Nook Animal Crossing Pillow Buddy, $24.99; target.com.
Super Mario Pillowcase
To buy: Super Mario Pillowcase, $5.99; target.com.