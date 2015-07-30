Top Picks for Family Travel in Ohio

An easy, 15-minute hike over suspended stairs and through rock tunnels brought us to the massive gorge and falls. After doubling back and refueling with chocolate-dipped frozen bananas from the snack bar, we drove to Conkle's Hollow, where we followed a 3/4-mile forest path through a fairy tale gorge. Next up was Rock House, a short drive down the road. As we trudged up winding steps carved into the cliff, we wondered aloud about the name -- until Rachel stepped inside the massive cave. "It's literally a house made of rock!" she exclaimed (park admission free; 1-800-hocking; explorehockinghills.com). By then it was clear the rest of the park's sites would have to wait until a future visit. So off we went in search of our cabin at Crockett's Run, one of many privately owned accommodations in the Hocking Hills area. There, we wrapped up our day with a relaxing evening soaking in the hot tub and picking out constellations in the startlingly dark sky (starts at $159 for a 2-bedroom cabin; crockettsrun.com).

On our three-hour drive home the next day, we passed through plenty more cornfields, but the kids barely seemed to notice. They were much too busy recounting their many adventures in the wild countryside of Ohio.

Originally published in the September 2015 issue of FamilyFun magazine.

This piece was accurate at publication time, but all prices, offerings and availabilities are subject to change. Please contact each hotel and attraction for up-to-date rates and information before taking your trip.