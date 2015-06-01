The 15 Best Children's Museums in the U.S.

Boston, MA

This century-old Boston hotspot centers itself on "the power of play" and in giving kids experiences that will help them learn life skills. Easily accessible via public transportation, the museum in 2007 became the city's first "green" museum, because of its eco-friendly 23,000-square-foot addition and landscaped waterfront park. Whether your kids are into art, music, building, science, pretend play -- or all of the above -- there's plenty for them to do or see here. Have little kids? There's a special play-zone for kids age 3 and under and a Countdown to Kindergarten room, where preschoolers can get a feel for what the big-kid classroom will be like.