Unplugged Play Spaces

1. Paint the wall with chalkboard paint. (We used Black Studio Finish Chalk- board Paint from Benjamin Moore.) 2. Measure the length of a roll of drawing paper, then trim a 5-inch wooden dowel so that it's at least 6 inches longer than the roll. Apply two coats of acrylic paint to the dowel and to a wooden yardstick and let them dry. Using hanging hardware suitable for your wall, secure two curtain-rod hooks, positioned so that they'll sit about 2 inches beyond each end of the paper roll. Again, using appropriate hardware, hang the yardstick (ours came with a predrilled hole near each end; drill holes if needed). Leave about 1 inch of space between the yardstick and the wall. Insert the dowel through the paper roll's central tube. Suspend it on the hooks and tuck the paper's end beneath the yardstick. 3. Paint frames with spray paint as desired, then hang them. 4. Hang a metal strip (we used a Mighty Magnetic Strip from the Container Store, $12.99). Attach four magnets to each of three tea tins using a strong craft glue, such as E6000 (adults only). We added another magnetic hook and a plastic hanging basket. 5. Suspend a shelf from the upper part of the wall (we used a LACK shelf from Ikea, $14.99).