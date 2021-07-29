Travel Gear for New Parents That's Worth the Investment Cost
Make traveling with an infant a breeze with this batch of baby-friendly, investment travel gear that's well worth the upfront cost—and will save you time, money (and major headaches) in the long run.
Travel can be tough on its own; add in a small bundle of joy that somehow manages to require three times their weight in baby items, and it's easy to see why parents get overwhelmed at the idea of going on vacation. To top it off, the baby industry is saturated with products all promising that they are the latest and greatest in the business—and many come with a price tag to match. Then again, avoiding making an investment in the right travel gear can cost you even more money in the long haul.
After all, cheap gear breaks or malfunctions while you're in transit, you end up buying replacements, swapping between brands, and generally spending way more than you'd budgeted for, all because you didn't shell out for the good stuff up front. So, what do parents actually need to make their lives easier when it comes to traveling with an infant?
We've done the legwork for you, navigating through the copious amounts of baby gear to those that are actually worth the investment cost. Of course each family, travel style, and destination will have an impact on what type of gear will work best for you, but you can find our favorites ahead.
Doona Stroller
The day my little girl outgrew her Doona Stroller was truly a sad day. Not only did it mean she was past the infant stage, but now I needed to think about more gear. This all-in-one stroller and car seat combo was made for travel. Parents can feel comforted knowing that safety is a priority with this company, and the Doona has passed both U.S. and EU certification requirements.
With one swift motion, the stroller transforms into a car seat. In your personal car, a LATCH base is included for easy attachment. But even without the base, it takes less than a minute to buckle the car seat into a car. The stroller is rear facing which as a new parent, I very much enjoyed. The height of the handlebar seemed standard but might be short if you're on the taller side. Also, I never had an issue with the wheels. For travel, I strongly recommend also buying the Doona travel bag to protect the stroller.
Overall the Doona is incredibly easy to use though and is worth every penny for the amount of time and stress it can save parents during travel.
Guava Lotus Travel Crib
Many hotels offer a complimentary crib or pack 'n play, but there are a lot of unknowns when relying on this (what if they resort runs out, is it clean, will the mattress be too soft, will my baby actually fall asleep in it, etc). With all these questions swimming around, I found it easier to bring my own pack 'n play that I know my little one is comfortable with.
The Guava Lotus Travel Crib is my go-to for peace of mind and ease of travel. It's easy to setup, has a large zippered opening on the side, a waterproof mattress, and it all folds up in a convenient carry-on sized backpack. Plus this crib is only 13 pounds thanks to a sturdy aluminum frame.
The side zippered opening is great for easy access if your child needs to be comforted at night. But it also has a way of locking, so older children aren't able to unzip it themselves. The backpack is comfortable with padded shoulder straps that can also be tucked away when not using them or storing the bag in an overhead bin.
Even when we're not traveling, this pack n play has become a permanent fixture in my daughter's room as a ball pit. She loves being able to walk in through the zippered side, and it helps to keep all the plastic balls in one place.
No matter what type of travel crib you opt for, I would highly encourage testing it out with your child before traveling.
GB Pockit+ All-City Stroller
After being spoiled by the Doona, I knew I wanted another travel stroller, but I also wanted something to last for more than a year. The GB Pockit+ All-City Stroller has exceeded my expectations.
This little beauty folds up to fit in a tote bag – meeting the hand luggage requirements for some airlines, and it can easily be stored under the seat in front of you on an airplane. Folding the stroller takes a try or two to get used to, but after that it becomes second nature. And parents can unfold the stroller with one hand – another advantage if you need to travel just yourself and your little one.
The All-City stroller really excels in three areas compared to other GB Pockit+ strollers – a reclining feature, the full canopy and overall smoothness. We walked around Walt Disney World for hours on multiple days with our toddler relaxing in this stroller. The seat recline feature allowed her to take a nap when she needed, and the full canopy offered great protection from the sun. Plus, since this stroller is good for children up to 55 lbs. I know it has a lot of life left in it.
Skip Hop Grab & Go Stroller Organizer
Although the GB Pockit+ All-City Stroller has a large storage compartment, it's nice to have some things closer at hand. The Skip Hop Grab & Go Stroller Organizer is the ideal addition to any stroller. There are three compartments – two cupholders and a middle storage area – along with a zippered detachable pocket. The organizer is made out of flexible and easy-to-clean neoprene, meaning I can leave it attached to the stroller even when it's folded up.
WAYB Pico Car Seat
The lightweight and portable WAYB Pico car seat was made for travel. At only 8 pounds, this is one of the lightest car seats. Plus, it folds into itself making it easy to carry through an airport with the rest of your luggage. Relying on car seats from rental car companies are a huge game of chance – sometimes you may get one that looks brand new, while other times you worry that the seat is broken, or worse of all – the company running out of car seats entirely. Bringing your own car seat ensures you'll have a safe and reliable way for your child to travel while exploring new destinations.
Skip Hop Baby Changing Station
One thing is guaranteed when you're traveling – your little one will need their diaper changed. And even if there is a dedicated baby changing station, it's not a guarantee that it will be clean. The Skip Hop Baby Changing Station fits easily in a diaper bag and provides an extra layer of protection for your little one and the appointed baby changing area. There's a handy compartment to store extra diapers and another zippered pouch to stash away wipes.
Away Carry-On
Having a reliable carry-on while traveling is important, and the Away Carry-On is my go-to when packing. With the help of some Tom Binh packing cubes, I was able to pack all of our clothes for our family of three for a week-long trip to Hawaii. The durable hard-shell sides help your luggage from getting too battered and the TSA-approved lock is handy especially if you need to leave your luggage with a bellhop. The four wheels are also extremely helpful as they glide easily on tile or carpet through an airport while also pushing a stroller.
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine
Having items that work just as well at home as on the go is important to me. I was lucky enough to be gifted the Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine at a baby shower and have used it every single night since having my child. It's small enough to fit in the same backpack as the Guava Lotus Travel Crib and can be controlled remotely with an app on your smartphone. There are eleven different sounds to choose from along with multiple nightlight colors. And when traveling, it's nice to block out any unfamiliar noise (like loud road noise or construction) that might otherwise wake your little one during the middle of the night.
Nested Bean Zen Sack
Another item that is useful at home and on the go is the Nested Bean Zen Sack. My infant did not like to be swaddled, and we started to use this sleep sack fairly early. By three months old she was sleeping through the night. The egg in the middle of the chest is weighted to help provide comfort to your little one, and parents can rest assured that the sleep sack has exceeded the industry standards when it comes to safety.
Muslin Blankets
These blankets are lightweight and so versatile. They can be used as a swaddle for an infant (if your child likes to be swaddled), as a blanket for an extra layer of warmth on a cold airplane, as a helpful sun shield while you're little one naps in a stroller, or can provide an extra layer of protection for your child if you need to lay them down somewhere. It also comes is a wide array of fun patterns to match your personality.
