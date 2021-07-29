Travel Gear for New Parents That's Worth the Investment Cost

Guava Lotus Travel Crib

Many hotels offer a complimentary crib or pack 'n play, but there are a lot of unknowns when relying on this (what if they resort runs out, is it clean, will the mattress be too soft, will my baby actually fall asleep in it, etc). With all these questions swimming around, I found it easier to bring my own pack 'n play that I know my little one is comfortable with.

The Guava Lotus Travel Crib is my go-to for peace of mind and ease of travel. It's easy to setup, has a large zippered opening on the side, a waterproof mattress, and it all folds up in a convenient carry-on sized backpack. Plus this crib is only 13 pounds thanks to a sturdy aluminum frame.

The side zippered opening is great for easy access if your child needs to be comforted at night. But it also has a way of locking, so older children aren't able to unzip it themselves. The backpack is comfortable with padded shoulder straps that can also be tucked away when not using them or storing the bag in an overhead bin.

Even when we're not traveling, this pack n play has become a permanent fixture in my daughter's room as a ball pit. She loves being able to walk in through the zippered side, and it helps to keep all the plastic balls in one place.

No matter what type of travel crib you opt for, I would highly encourage testing it out with your child before traveling.