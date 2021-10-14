The Best Hotels for Kids Around the World

A family vacation means wonderful memories and unforgettable experiences, and top-rated accommodations can only enhance the trip. These are the best kid-friendly hotels around the world, from New York and Myrtle Beach to Paris and Thailand.

Around the world, hotels are welcoming younger travelers—and their parents—in style. Some resorts offer immersive classes catered to your destination (think Thai dancing in Phuket and meeting Irish wolfhounds in an 800-year-old castle). Others have over-the-top attractions for children, like water parks in Cancun and Myrtle Beach, gondola rides in Las Vegas, and animal spotting in Orlando. Still more boast elaborate amenities to make little ones feel extra special, with kids clubs that give parents some well-deserved time off.

Many top-notch hotels also stock must-need kid-friendly gear, from high chairs to car seats to bottle sterilizers. They also provide in-room babyproofing so parents can bring less with them —because let's face it, no one wants wait at the oversized baggage claim at the airport if they can help it!

If you're looking for a family-friendly getaway, check our round-up of the best hotel for kids and parents around the world. And be prepared to experience some major wanderlust!

Shangri-La Singapore

Why Kids Love It: This luxury hotel has everything kids could want: an immersive play space featuring an indoor climbing gym and a huge splash zone with lazy rivers and jet cannons; daily baking classes; an on-site treasure hunt (with prizes); and a koi pond to feed fish. It also has designated family rooms with a window alcove that can turn into a play area or a tented bed, as well as themed suites that let little ones sleep in space pods, submarines, or castles.

Why Parents Love It: Packing light may feel impossible when traveling with kids, but this hotel makes it easy. Guests staying in one of the hotel's themed suites or deluxe family rooms get complimentary access to the family pantry, stocked with everything parents could need like top-end high chairs, strollers, baby bouncers, bathroom stools, sterilizers, bottle warmers, swim diapers, and more. Need some adults-only time to explore the city? Drop kids 4 and older off at the buds by Shangri-La program for about $13 an hour.

Rosewood Phuket — Thailand

Why Kids Love It: This Phuket beach resort features an over-the-top kids club with culturally-immersive classes like Thai weaving, Thai dancing, Thai language and music, and junior Muay Thai boxing. Kids can make kites or go on a scavenger hunt (the grounds feel like you're in a jungle), or cool off on the ship-themed playground and splash pad. Kids can also learn all about sustainability while helping clean up the beach, recycling found objects and turning them into art.

Why Parents Love It: The Rosewood Explorers Club doesn't just have cool programming, it's also free for families staying at the resort. Parents can drop their kids off and relax on the beach, knowing the little ones are taken care of. Parents with young children can also request to borrow car seats, booster seats, strollers, wireless baby monitors, and more. They can also ask the hotel to babyproof their room.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek — Colorado

Why Kids Love It: This ski resort helps get kids in the outdoor spirit with a camping turndown service, featuring a personal tent with a sleeping bag, s'mores kit, and a faux fire pit to really set the mood. The turndown service, which parents can order for $50, comes with a beaver toy kids can cuddle as they drift off to sleep. During the day, kids can play in the family arcade or grab a book at the lending library, before snacking on some house-made cookies in the village in the winter.

Why Parents Love It: The resort is ski in, ski out, making it easy to get the whole family on and off the slopes. The hotel is also a one-stop shop, offering ski equipment rentals right on site. The mountain itself offers specific kid-friendly (and beginner-friendly) terrain, and an evening of ice skating in the village promises fun for the whole family.

The Roxbury at Stratton Falls — New York

Why Kids Love It: This Catskills retreat is straight out of a child's imagination with elaborate Tower Cottages that evoke enchanted gardens, favorite storybook characters, fantasy castles, and more. Consider staying in The Faerie Forest, where kids can walk through a magical garden with cascading plants and a "stream" on the floor. Or use the bathroom inside a magical pumpkin in the Cinderella's Gown room (just don't forget to go to bed before midnight).

Why Parents Love It: Most Tower Cottages feature two bedrooms, each with their own separate bathrooms, offering enough room for the whole family and ensuring privacy. Rooms also come with a complimentary continental breakfast, which can be delivered right to the door.

Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge — Florida

Why Kids Love It: There. Are. Animals. Need we say more? You can find countless resorts around Orlando with water parks and kids activities, but the chance to see zebras, giraffes, and gazelles roaming the property is a unique treat. Each room comes with a Wildlife Field Guide so kids can learn about what they're seeing, and the hotel hosts programs led by animal specialists. The resort also features an 11,000-square-foot pool with a zero-depth entry to resemble a watering hole, an animal observation-themed water playground, and campfire s'mores at the end of the day.

Why Parents Love It: Staying at an on-site Disney resort makes logistics a breeze as the hotel offers complimentary transportation to and from Orlando International Airport, as well as free bus transportation around the parks. Parents even get their own activities at this safari-themed Disney resort with the "Wild About Painting" program, which includes a complimentary drink overlooking the savanna.

The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun — Mexico

Why Kids Love It: This all-inclusive resort is a kid's vacation dream, from the water park with a lazy river and slides to the bowling alley, arcade, bumper cars, laser maze, and more. Kids who love to climb can head to the resort's playroom to tackle the climbing gym, while creative types can use their imaginations in the life-size play "village."

Why Parents Love It: One of the best parts of a Mexican vacation is relaxing near the beach or pool, and parents can do just that with the kids occupied by the endless array of activities. Because this resort is all-inclusive, parents won't have to worry about how many extra snacks their kids want, and they can go ahead and order that extra glass of wine with dinner (they deserve it).

Kimpton Muse Hotel — New York City

Why Kids Love It: This hotel sits in the middle of the action, steps away from iconic attractions like Times Square, Rockefeller Center, and Fifth Avenue. Explore the city in style with complimentary custom-designed Micro Kickboard scooters (they come in two different sizes), plus helmets, of course. Kids will also feel welcomed like VIP's with a toy upon check-in.

Why Parents Love It: This Big Apple hotel provides everything parents need for a city break, including cribs and infant seats, without the price tag of some big-name luxury NYC hotels. Forgot something? The hotel has you covered, stocking everything from cell phone chargers to toothbrushes. Relax at the end of the day with the hosted wine reception before heading out for dinner in the city that never sleeps.

Gaylord Opryland — Nashville

Why Kids Love It: This Nashville hotel thrills kids with interactive shows, boat rides through the middle of the hotel's indoor gardens, and a treasure scavenger hunt around the resort. The hotel transforms for the holidays with "Trick or Treat Expeditions" for Halloween and ice tubing in the winter. Book a day at SoundWaves, an indoor-outdoor water park featuring a lazy river with LED lights, activity pool, waterslides, and more.

Why Parents Love It: This hotel offers nine acres of indoor atriums, welcoming the whole family with beautiful gardens, calming bubbling fountains, and twisting rivers — all inside. While the kids play, head to one of the adult pools at SoundWaves, or prove you've still got it on the Rock'N Racer water slide (compete with the kids to see who wins!).

Ashford Castle — Ireland

Why Kids Love It: This ultra-luxurious hotel in the Irish countryside may be inside an 800-year-old castle, but it welcomes kids with open arms—and a host of amenities that will make them feel like kings and queens of their own castles. Kids will be greeted with a personalized storybook for bedtime, cookies decorated with their names, plenty of board games and card games to borrow, movie matinees (with popcorn, of course), a treasure hunt, and more. In the mornings, greet the estate's wolfhounds, explore the 350-acre grounds, or go zip-lining and tree climbing. A bonus: the hotel even has a LEGO Butler for the most discerning little ones.

Why Parents Love It: This hotel pampers everyone who checks in, young and old. Enjoy a spot of afternoon tea—a tradition at the castle since the 19th century—or go for a walk through the estate's gardens to reconnect with nature. The hotel has taken care of every worry, down to traveling with picky eaters, and if your child's favorite dish isn't on the menu, just ask.

The Venetian Resort — Las Vegas

Why Kids Love It: Kids will love the theatrics of this Las Vegas hotel, from the singing gondoliers snaking their way along canals to the illuminated painted ceilings in the Grand Canal Shoppes and the "street" performers putting on a show. Older kids can get their adrenaline pumping at the 40-foot-high rock wall in the Canyon Ranch spa fitness, or indulge in some sweets with an over-the-top milkshake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer.

Why Parents Love It: This all-suite hotel has some of the biggest rooms on the strip, allowing families to spread out. Many rooms come with a full-size sofa-sleeper and connecting suites are available. While the kids play on the rock wall, parents can treat themselves to a much-deserved massage or a quick manicure.

Coral Beach Resort & Suites — Myrtle Beach

Why Kids Love It: Between the lazy river, sunken pirate ship, and splash buckets, this hotel's oceanfront water park is sure to entertain kiddos for hours. When they've had enough outdoor time (or their fingers are too pruney), head inside for a round on the AMF eight-lane bowling alley or try a game of pinball or air hockey.

Why Parents Love It: Parents can relax by the beach while the kids are occupied, or enjoy a cocktail while they watch little ones play in the Entertainment Zone—there's a Beverage Zone right next to it. Some rooms have a kitchen with a toaster, cookware, an oven and range, and refrigerator so families can cook rather than going out for meals every day.

Grand Wailea Maui — Hawaii

Why Kids Love It: Kids can immerse themselves in Hawaiian culture with activities like hula dancing, learning the ukulele, and making bracelets from kukui nuts. They can get their hearts pumping with water slides, a Tarzan pool with a rope swing, and a river with whitewater rapids—there's even a water elevator—or collect sticker stamps for their Grand Passport by doing educational activities around the resort.

Why Parents Love It: Parents can get some quiet time at the adults-only Hibiscus Pool or take a beach yoga class before joining the kids to learn how to hula. Don't forget to capture all those holiday memories with a professional photography session, which is included in the resort fee with no required minimum purchase or fees.

Fraser Suites Le Claridge — Paris

Why Kids Love It: These serviced apartments make kids feel special from the moment they check in, starting with a welcome kit and activity books for them to enjoy. There's TV channels just for kids and a Google Chromecast so they'll never be bored in the room.