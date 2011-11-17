Hometown Babies: New York City
Meet the Tour Guides
Their apartments may be small, but their city is enormous, and for New York City parents, life is full, Michelle Boc explains. "On rainy or snowy days, we eat at a family-friendly place, visit shops, or go to a sing-along class. On nicer days, there are picnics, concerts, and street fairs." And at the holidays? Take a look!
The guides: Michelle Boc, 32, with Gavin, 12 months
Storytime
"Storytime runs several times a day at the famous FAO Schwarz toy store," Boc says. Tourists flock there, but so do locals.
Sugar Kick
When NYC mamas need a mid-shopping sugar kick, they hit Magnolia Bakery. Order their delish cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery.com.
Staying Busy
It's easy to stay busy in the month of December, with events like the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. "Other times, I check Mommy Poppins.com to find activities for our family," Boc says.
Escape the Bustle
"We live within walking distance of Riverside Park and Central Park," Boc says. "I can escape the bustle and log a few miles pushing Gavin in the stroller."
Baby Boutiques
Moms shop the Giggle boutiques for gifts such as this organic-cotton blanket and lovie ($48; Giggle.com).
In the Spirit
"From Thanksgiving's parade to the pretty light displays, our holiday season is magical!" Boc says.
Originally published in the December 2011 issue of American Baby magazine.
This piece was accurate at publication time, but all prices, offerings and availabilities are subject to change. Please contact each hotel and attraction for up-to-date rates and information before taking your trip.