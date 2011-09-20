"You'd be hard-pressed to find another city with such a concentrated mix of culture, style, and different religions blended so seamlessly," says Bridget Kelly, a new mom, clothing designer, and baker. The place is baby-friendly as well. "It's not uncommon, and perfectly accepted, to see a mother nursing at one of the caf?s that spill onto the sidewalk." Learn what else Kelly loves about Louisville!

The guides: Bridget Kelly, 33, with Violet, 6 months