Hometown Babies: Louisville
Meet the Tour Guides
"You'd be hard-pressed to find another city with such a concentrated mix of culture, style, and different religions blended so seamlessly," says Bridget Kelly, a new mom, clothing designer, and baker. The place is baby-friendly as well. "It's not uncommon, and perfectly accepted, to see a mother nursing at one of the caf?s that spill onto the sidewalk." Learn what else Kelly loves about Louisville!
The guides: Bridget Kelly, 33, with Violet, 6 months
Baby Fashion
Kelly sews and sells baby clothes, such as this retro-cool dress. ($40; SqueakyPieces.com)
Coffee Hot Spot
"The best chai tea latte on the planet is at Highland Coffee," Kelly says. It's her neighborhood hot spot!
The Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby, in early May, is the biggest local event of the year. Families watch parades, balloon races, and a huge fireworks show in the weeks leading up to the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports."
Expecting?
Here's where the preggos go! Mama's Hip offers childbirth classes, connects parents with doula services, and sells natural products for pregnancy and baby care. It's a one-stop shop!
Louisville Trivia
Drop this fun fact at a birthday party: Louisville natives Mildred and Patty Hill wrote "Happy Birthday to You" in 1893 for the kindergarten class they taught.
Originally published in the October 2011 issue of American Baby magazine.
This piece was accurate at publication time, but all prices, offerings and availabilities are subject to change. Please contact each hotel and attraction for up-to-date rates and information before taking your trip.