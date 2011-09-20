Hometown Babies: Louisville

September 20, 2011
Credit: iStockphoto
Kentucky is a kick. Babies here enjoy blue skies and bluegrass.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Meet the Tour Guides

Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Kelly

"You'd be hard-pressed to find another city with such a concentrated mix of culture, style, and different religions blended so seamlessly," says Bridget Kelly, a new mom, clothing designer, and baker. The place is baby-friendly as well. "It's not uncommon, and perfectly accepted, to see a mother nursing at one of the caf?s that spill onto the sidewalk." Learn what else Kelly loves about Louisville!

The guides: Bridget Kelly, 33, with Violet, 6 months

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Baby Fashion

Credit: Courtesy of Squeaky Pieces

Kelly sews and sells baby clothes, such as this retro-cool dress. ($40; SqueakyPieces.com)

3 of 6

Coffee Hot Spot

Credit: Courtesy of Highland Coffee

"The best chai tea latte on the planet is at Highland Coffee," Kelly says. It's her neighborhood hot spot!

Advertisement

4 of 6

The Kentucky Derby

Credit: Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby, in early May, is the biggest local event of the year. Families watch parades, balloon races, and a huge fireworks show in the weeks leading up to the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports."

5 of 6

Expecting?

Credit: Courtesy of Mama's Hip

Here's where the preggos go! Mama's Hip offers childbirth classes, connects parents with doula services, and sells natural products for pregnancy and baby care. It's a one-stop shop!

6 of 6

Louisville Trivia

Credit: iStockphoto

Drop this fun fact at a birthday party: Louisville natives Mildred and Patty Hill wrote "Happy Birthday to You" in 1893 for the kindergarten class they taught.

Originally published in the October 2011 issue of American Baby magazine.

This piece was accurate at publication time, but all prices, offerings and availabilities are subject to change. Please contact each hotel and attraction for up-to-date rates and information before taking your trip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next