Traveling with Kids

Vacations Are Better Holiday Gifts for Children Than Toys, Experts Suggest: 'Let Them Explore'
As opposed to toys, Oliver James told The Telegraph that details from a trip with one's kids could "stick with them for long after the [vacation] ends."
5 Budget-Friendly Travel Experiences That Teach Kids About Climate Change
Teaching young children to care about the planet so that they grow into adults who continue to do so is a critical task for parents. Immersive travel is one of the best ways to accomplish that goal.
How to Snag a Deal at 6 Family-Friendly Florida Resorts This Winter
Yes, Florida is a popular pick for family travel, but it's also a surprisingly wallet-friendly destination—provided you play your cards right. Here, the best hotel deals in the state this winter.
Disney Cruise Lines Will Require All Guests Over Age 5 to Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID in 2022
Children ages 5 to 11 years old were previously exempt from the vaccination rule
11 Affordable Family Destinations in North America That Make You Feel Like You're in Europe
These 11 destinations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will transport your family to "Europe"—for a fraction of the cost.
How to Explain Exchange Rates in Terms Simple Enough for a Child
Teaching your kids about foreign currency and exchange rates can be a valuable part of their financial education. Here are easy ways to help them learn, according to experts.