Traveling with Kids

Planes, trains, and automobiles -- how will you get to your destination? We have ideas to make the trip a treat no matter the form of transportation -- including gear, snacks, and activities.

Most Recent

Vacations Are Better Holiday Gifts for Children Than Toys, Experts Suggest: 'Let Them Explore'
As opposed to toys, Oliver James told The Telegraph that details from a trip with one's kids could "stick with them for long after the [vacation] ends."
5 Budget-Friendly Travel Experiences That Teach Kids About Climate Change
Teaching young children to care about the planet so that they grow into adults who continue to do so is a critical task for parents. Immersive travel is one of the best ways to accomplish that goal.
How to Snag a Deal at 6 Family-Friendly Florida Resorts This Winter
Yes, Florida is a popular pick for family travel, but it's also a surprisingly wallet-friendly destination—provided you play your cards right. Here, the best hotel deals in the state this winter.
Disney Cruise Lines Will Require All Guests Over Age 5 to Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID in 2022
Children ages 5 to 11 years old were previously exempt from the vaccination rule
11 Affordable Family Destinations in North America That Make You Feel Like You're in Europe
These 11 destinations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will transport your family to "Europe"—for a fraction of the cost.
How to Explain Exchange Rates in Terms Simple Enough for a Child
Teaching your kids about foreign currency and exchange rates can be a valuable part of their financial education. Here are easy ways to help them learn, according to experts.
More Traveling with Kids

The Best Hotels for Kids Around the World
A family vacation means wonderful memories and unforgettable experiences, and top-rated accommodations can only enhance the trip. These are the best kid-friendly hotels around the world, from New York and Myrtle Beach to Paris and Thailand.
The Best Family-Friendly Destinations for Fall Foliage in the U.S—and When to Visit Them
Hot summer nights have turned into cool autumn days, and that can only mean one thing: it's time for fall foliage. Check out these kid-friendly destinations for leaf peeping across the U.S., from New Mexico and South Carolina to Vermont and New York.
Are All-Inclusive Resorts Really Worth the Money When You're Traveling With Kids?
Tips for Families to Save Money at Amusement Parks
5 Affordable Autumn Vacations the Whole Family Will Love
3 Reasons Budget Airlines Are Not Worth It For Families

Here Are the Ways You Save on Disney Travel When Booking With Costco

From Disney gift cards to free parking and shop cards to be used at Costco, here are the perks that come with booking Disney vacations through Costco.

All Traveling with Kids

Home-Swapping Saves Families a Ton of Money on Travel
United Is Giving Away Free Flights for a Year to Vaccinated Travelers
Favorite Fall Hotels with Kid-Focused Programming That Won't Blow Your Budget
The Best Kid-Friendly Boutique Hotels That Won't Break Your Budget
The Bucket List Family on Why It's OK to Dream About Future Vacations Even When You're Stuck at Home
You Can Now Book a Golden Girls Cruise for 2021, Complete with Cheesecake, Bingo and More!
Why Train Trips Make Great Family Vacations and How to Plan One
I Tried Going Zero Waste at Disney World and It's Easier Than You Think
A Family Travel Guide to the Sullivan Catskills
How to Plan a Family Vacation in Hawaii
9 Tips for Visiting Monterey with Kids
The Top 5 Domestic U.S. Airlines, According to Travel & Leisure
7 Genius Family Travel Hacks to Try on Your Next Trip
United Airlines Apologizes After Placing 14-Year-Old Boy on Flight to the Wrong Country
How to Squeeze More Enjoyment Out of Family Vacation as a Parent
Your Ultimate Family Vacation Guide to Reno Tahoe, NV
7 Ways to Make Flying Economy With Your Family Feel More Like First Class
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Traveling with Two Kids: I 'Ask the Flight Attendant If I Can Leave'
I Learned the Secret to Picking the Perfect Family Vacation Destination
A Parents' Guide to Disneyland's Star Wars Galaxy's Edge
Why Moms Do All the Prep When It Comes to Taking a Vacation
Plane Forced to Return to Airport After Mom Realizes She Left Her Baby Behind
6 Tips for Surviving Long Flights With Kids From Frequent Flying Families
American Airlines Apologizes After Mom and Baby Removed From Flight for Skin Condition
Why You Should Plan a Trip With Your Mother Every Year
