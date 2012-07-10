Are We There Yet? 10 Travel Activities for Kids

Before starting out on their first major expedition (an 18-hour drive to Florida from their home in Springfield, Ohio) with their 2-year-old and 4-year old, the Larsons hung little numbered tickets above each boy's car seat, one for every hour of the trip. "They were redeemed for wrapped treats they could play with or eat along the journey," says mom Therese. "They loved pulling down the ticket when I asked in my conductor voice: 'Tickets, please!'"

Jennifer Guckiean of Alexandria, Kentucky, tucks treats into paper bags labeled with an activity, like finding a specific landmark or license plate, that kids must do before opening the bag.