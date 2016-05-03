What's New at Walt Disney World This Summer

If you're heading to Orlando for summer vacation, add these attractions and restaurants to your family must-do list.

Star Wars (some parts open now, other parts debuting in June)

At Hollywood Studios

Check out the live stage show, show "Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away" featuring live vignettes featuring popular characters such as BB-8, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, and Darth Vader. A new fireworks show, "Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular," will premiere in June.

Frozen Ever After (set to open June 21st)

At the Norway Pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase

Calling all Elsa and Anna fans: Take a boat ride to Arendelle's Winter in Summer Celebration for Queen Elsa. Visit the ice palace and hear the blockbuster's famous tunes plus plus new lyrics by Oscar­-winning "Let It Go" songwriters Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson.

The Jungle Book: Live with Magic (opening Memorial Day weekend)

At Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom will extend its hours so it's open in the evening—sometimes as late as midnight. What adds to the magic (besides cooler temps): a show filled with music and special effects that celebrates the new Jungle Book film.The long-time family favorite ride, Kilimanjaro Safaris, will also receive special lighting and some new nocturnal creatures to allow families to experience it after dark.

More Princess Meet-And-Greets (debuting in June)

At Magic Kingdom

Got little ones who love Tiana (from "Princess and the Frog") or Rapunzel (from "Tangled")? Get the camera ready because your kids will be able to meet them in Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire.

Frozen Games (from May 27 to August 21)

At Disney's Blizzard Beach waterpark, Frozen's Olaf and Kristoff will host water balloon tosses and relays.

Disney Springs (open now)