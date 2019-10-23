5 Reasons Why Nickelodeon Universe Is Not Just an Average Theme Park

Image zoom

Paw Patrol fans, roller coaster junkies, and even Rugrats faithfuls can all geek out together starting on Friday, October 25, at the Nickelodeon Universe theme park in East Rutherford, New Jersey—not far from New York City. The new theme park is part of the first phase of the American Dream mall, a project that has been in the works for 16 years. Here are five reasons it's legit worth the wait:

It's officially the largest indoor theme park in North America—and more is coming.

At 8.5 acres, Nickelodeon Universe is almost too big to fathom. American Dream mall is also home to a National Hockey League-regulation size ice rink that will open on October 25. A spooky skate is planned for Halloween! Then, on November 27, the DreamWorks Water Park—the largest indoor water park in North America—debuts. The following week, Big Snow, an indoor park where you can ski and snowboard year-around, launches.

So. Much. Slime.

The Nickelodeon Universe will feature both a slime stage and the “Slime Streak” roller coaster that’s green with an orange track. It was designed to be family-friendly, and wind around half of the park, even going through 13 rides! Whoa!

Kids can pretend play Paw Patrol.

An Adventure Bay play environment will make your little ones feel like they’re walking into an episode of their fave show. After hobnobbing with Marshall and the gang, the whole family can take a spin on the Paw-Themed Ferris Wheel, too.

They didn't skimp on nostalgia.

Rest assured that you'll get plenty flashbacks from your own childhood when exploring the new Nickelodeon Universe—and that they will give you all the feels. You'l be able to take your kiddos on rides starring Jimmy Neutron, Ren & Stimpy, Invader Zim, and Rugrats.

The coasters are record-breaking.

For older kid and grown-up daredevils, the park packs two dueling coasters with tangled tracks—the Shellraiser (think: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and the Shredder (the Turtles’ arch enemy). The world’s steepest coaster, the Shellraiser has seven inversions and a vertical lift hill will take the vehicle 141 feet up through the roof where riders will get a glimpse of the Manhattan skyline before dropping down at 121.5 degrees. Yes, really. And with an 85-foot high hill, the Shredder gains the distinction of being the tallest spinning coaster.