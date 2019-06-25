Marvel Superhero Attractions Are Coming to Disneyland—Maybe As Soon 2020

Image zoom

By Karen Cicero

After opening the massively cool Star Wars: Galaxy Edge less than a month ago, you might think that Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, would take a breather before its next big addition. But just the opposite: The LA Times and theme-park experts are reporting that a Marvel superhero-themed land is taking shape now and may open in 2020.

“In the short term, they’ll add superhero character greetings and some shops to the area that used to be A Bug’s Life,” says Len Testa, co-author of The Unofficial Guide to Disneyland 2018. That section of the park, which closed in September, is currently behind a wall marked, “Stark Industries”—a reference to Iron Man.

Testa also believes that Disneyland will re-do the walkways to incorporate the current superhero ride, Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission Breakout!, as part of the new land. You might remember that it transformed the Tower of Terror into the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2017. It’s so much more fun now!

Once those initial changes are finished, the really cool stuff kicks in.

“The long-term plan looks like it involves a side-to-side-swinging Spiderman ride, combining 3-D games, sort of like Toy Story Midway Mania. Instead of toy cannons, you'll sling spider webs,” says Testa, who is also president of Touringplans.com, a service that helps you make the most of your time at Disney and Universal. “Disney has already filed a patent for the ride technology, so it's fairly well understood.”

Beyond that, Testa says there is talk of an Iron Man ride, perhaps similar to the Tron Coaster planned for Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. “I think a lot of it depends on how these first couple of rides are received,” he says.

Slinging Spider webs? Count us in!