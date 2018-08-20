Legoland New York Is Coming & It's Going to Be Awesome

Lego is building. And building. And building. And coming July 4, 2020, Legoland New York, located 70 miles away from NYC in Goshen, is going to be the biggest U.S. location to date—with 50-plus rides, attractions, and shows spread over 150 acres. We’re most excited about some rides that will be in New York, but not the park’s other two locations in Carlsbad, California, and Winter Garden, Florida.

In the Great Lego Adventure, your kiddos will get to feel what it’s like to be a Minifigure, as they travel through the manufacturing process, into a box, and into the hands of a child waiting to build. Then in the Heartlands City Balloon Adventure, they can take a balloon ride over Pinefall Woods, the home of Lego Friends like Emma and Mia. And over in the Pirate Shore section, kids can take a trip on Rogue Wave Riders to do battle with water spouts and hungry beasts.

Image zoom Legoland New York

Image zoom Legoland New York

Fortunately, the park will also include favorites from the other parks, including a Dragon Coaster that’s a great size for elementary-school kids and Lego Driving School, where they can steer around a course will proudly show off the license they receive at the end. Don’t worry—everyone passes! Your mini ninja will also go crazy for Ninjago World, which features a training camp where kids will learn to spin, climb, and be a master of the elements.

When your squad needs a break from the rides, you can stroll around Miniland, filled with familiar landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Times Square, made from Lego Bricks. Or wander over to Heartlake City for Granny’s Apple Fries—cooked Granny Smith apples, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and served with a vanilla dipping sauce! We’re marking our calendars for the spring 2020 opening. How about you?