Disney World vs. Disneyland: Which Park Is Right for You?

Both locations provide guests with “FastPasses” to reserve return times for some rides so you hop on them with just a short wait. But you snag them in different ways:

WDW’s FastPass+

You go online or on the My Disney Experience app to pick three passes per park per day. Make selections starting 30 to 60 days before your trip, depending on whether you’re staying at a Disney resort. The passes are virtually connected to a MagicBand (a rubber wristband); you scan your band to use a pass. Once you use your reserved passes, you can pick another online, with the app, or at park kiosks.

DLR’s FastPass

You book nothing in advance. You reserve your passes one at a time by going up to kiosks at certain rides in the parks. You’ll receive a slip of paper noting what time to return (you’re given a one-hour window) and you hand it in when you get on the ride. Once you use one pass, you can choose another. There’s no limit.

Pros & Cons

“We like going to Disneyland with friends, and it’s convenient to walk up to a ride and get a FastPass for the same time slot,” says Griswold. “At Walt Disney World, we all would have had to agree two months in advance that we wanted to ride the Pirates of the Caribbean at 4 p.m.” If you don’t reserve your WDW passes quickly there’s a chance there won’t be any left for popular attractions like Frozen Ever After, the new boat ride in Epcot’s World Showcase Norway pavilion. But by booking the FastPass in advance, “You don’t have to rush there when the park opens to get a pass; you can sleep in and still know that you’ll be on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at 10,” says Testa.

WINNER: Walt Disney World