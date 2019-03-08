10 Best Theme-Park Rides for Families

Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim

Your family piles into a six-person convertible inspired by Lightning McQueen for a spin down Route 66, zooming past landscapes from the movie Cars.

“Seeing the bridge over the waterfall transports us into the movie every time,” says dad Robb Alvey, founder of ThemeParkReview.com. The middle of the four-minute ride takes you inside either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art as your vehicle gets spiffed up for the finale: a 40-mile-per-hour race against another car. “Hills and turns will thrill kids and parents,” says Alvey. For 40 inches and up

