Orlando, FL

We had to start with the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Yes, Magic Kingdom is massive and a day there can be exhausting, but there's really something for everyone -- and the characters and stories that inspired the attractions have a soft spot in our hearts, which is why families from all over the world flock there every year.

For little kids: Take a boat ride and sing the infectious song at "it's a small world;" tour Mickey and Minnie's homes.

For big kids: Don't miss favorite coasters Space Mountain and Splash Mountain.

For parents: Cool off and rest your feet at the Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, where you can take in a comedy show for all ages to enjoy. Baby Care Centers include nursing rooms, changing tables, family bathrooms, feeding area with highchairs, and a microwave, oven and sink.

Getting around: The park offers a variety of accommodations and assistance for people with disabilities.