With their roller coasters, daredevil rides, and splashy water adventures, the great American theme park has something fun for everyone. Check out these getaways, learn smart ways to save money on your outing, and make the most of your theme park vacation.

Disney Theme Parks Introduce Black Santa Clauses for the First Time Ever This Holiday Season
Black Santas have been spotted at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the first time in the Mouse House's 66-year theme park history
The New 'Ratatouille' Attraction Just Opened at Epcot—and We Took a Test Ride
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is now open at Epcot — here's what you need to know about this adorable new Disney World ride.
Disney Reveals New Splash Mountain Revamp Details With Princess and the Frog Storyline
Disney Parks revealed new art and story details for the Splash Mountain ride rehab. The revamped versions' plot will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off.
Grieving Parents Speak Out After Son, 11, Dies in Amusement Park Accident: 'Robbed Me of My Baby'
David and Sabrina Jaramillo's son Michael died after their raft overturned, and their other son David is in a medically induced coma.
Woman Says She Was Banned from a Six Flags for 5 Years Over the Length of Her Shorts
Bailey Breedlove claimed that a security guard at the Frontier City amusement park was “body shaming” her and told that her shorts were “too short.”
Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors
Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests over the age of 2 "upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation," according to the parks website.
Disney Imagineer Responds to Backlash Over Snow White Ride's 'Non-Consensual' Kiss
"Allowing for the fact that cultural changes occur over decades it must be acknowledged that in the context of the tale on which the film is based that the ride is accurate," said Jim Shull.
Disneyland's New Snow White Ride Criticized for Including Prince Charming's 'Non-Consensual' Kiss
The new Snow White ride is facing backlash for including the famous final scene featuring a non-consensual kiss.
Watch the Magical Moment Disneyland Lights Up Sleeping Beauty Castle After a Year-Long Shutdown
Disney Parks Employees Can Now Have 'Gender-Inclusive Hairstyles' and Tattoos
Man Arrested at Disney World for Refusing Temperature Check Says 'I Spent $15,000 to Come Here'
Disneyland May Reopen Much Earlier Than Expected—Along With All Other California Theme Parks

Disney Cast Members Report Being Spat on, Harassed by Guests Who Don't Comply with Safety Protocol

"I cried the first week I started," one Florida park employee told the Orlando Sentinel.

Disney Princess Bravely Jumps to Safety as Horse Gets Spooked by Balloon at Magic Kingdom
Disney’s Splash Mountain Will Be Reimagined With Princess and the Frog Theme
A Willy Wonka-like Chocolate Factory Is Coming to Amsterdam — and It Has a Roller Coaster
Disneyland Announces Planned Reopening Date After Months-Long Closure Due to Coronavirus Concerns
10 Things That Will Be Different at Walt Disney World When It Reopens July 11
Disney World Announces Reopening Date After Months-Long Coronavirus Closure
Here Are the Safety Measures Disney World Cast Members Will Follow Once the Park Reopens
These Virtual Disney Rides Will Make Your Couch the Happiest Place on Earth
Disney Closes All Theme Parks Worldwide Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Betsey Johnson Teams Up with Disney on a Magical Little Mermaid-Inspired Accessories Collection
Your Child Can Be a Disney Cast Member For A Day With This Kids Program
5 Reasons Why Nickelodeon Universe Is Not Just an Average Theme Park
15 Reasons to Book a Disney Vacation in 2020
Mom's Viral Rant Calling for Disney World to Ban 'People Without Children' Spurs Online Debate
Disney World Introduces New Strawberry Dole Whip Float at the Magic Kingdom
Disney World Has a New Package for Your Kid's Special First Visit
Marvel Superhero Attractions Are Coming to Disneyland—Maybe As Soon 2020
Disney's New Boozy Dole Whip Cookie Sandwich Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Here's How Teachers Can Get a Great Deal on a Disney World Hotel This Summer
Walt Disney World Now Has a Lime Dole Whip Margarita — Here's Exactly Where to Snag It
17 Disney Hacks You Never Knew for a Cheaper Trip
Everything You Need to Know About the New Stroller Policy at Walt Disney World & Disneyland
Disney Springs Now Has a Weekend Wine Brunch with Dole Whip Mimosas
Disney World Resorts Now Offering Mermaid School
We Ranked All the Butterbeer Varieties at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter So You Can Order the Best
