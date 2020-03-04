Disney Theme Parks Introduce Black Santa Clauses for the First Time Ever This Holiday Season
Black Santas have been spotted at both Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the first time in the Mouse House's 66-year theme park history
The New 'Ratatouille' Attraction Just Opened at Epcot—and We Took a Test Ride
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is now open at Epcot — here's what you need to know about this adorable new Disney World ride.
Disney Reveals New Splash Mountain Revamp Details With Princess and the Frog Storyline
Disney Parks revealed new art and story details for the Splash Mountain ride rehab. The revamped versions' plot will pick up where The Princess and the Frog movie left off.
Grieving Parents Speak Out After Son, 11, Dies in Amusement Park Accident: 'Robbed Me of My Baby'
David and Sabrina Jaramillo's son Michael died after their raft overturned, and their other son David is in a medically induced coma.
Woman Says She Was Banned from a Six Flags for 5 Years Over the Length of Her Shorts
Bailey Breedlove claimed that a security guard at the Frontier City amusement park was “body shaming” her and told that her shorts were “too short.”
Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors
Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests over the age of 2 "upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation," according to the parks website.