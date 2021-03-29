Staycation Nation

With bucket list travel on pause, parents and kids are feeling stir-crazy. How do you spend so many weekends — and, gulp, long school holidays — stuck at home? Luckily, you don’t have to stay cooped up, and the silver lining of staycationing is that your money goes a lot farther. This series dives into affordable locally-based leisure activities for the whole family — from free outings to road trips on a budget to how to repurpose your airline miles on weeknight meals at home — to maximize fun, minimize risk, and save your wallet all at once.

Most Recent

5 Budget-Friendly Things to Do This Weekend With Your Kids

5 Budget-Friendly Things to Do This Weekend With Your Kids

You don't have to break the bank (or any public health guidelines) to have fun on the weekend. Here are some fun, frugal ways to spend the weekend with your family without going too far from home.
How to Use Airline Miles on Things You Need for Your Family

How to Use Airline Miles on Things You Need for Your Family

Booking future travel gets the most value for your mileage, but you can also go shopping (or grab a gift card) today.
Chic & Budget-Friendly Boutique Hotels That Welcome Your Kids

Chic & Budget-Friendly Boutique Hotels That Welcome Your Kids

The days of "boutique hotel" translating to "$600 per night and no kids allowed" are, thankfully, over.
7 Staycation Ideas If Coronavirus Canceled Your Spring Break Plans

7 Staycation Ideas If Coronavirus Canceled Your Spring Break Plans

COVID-19 has squashed travel plans and large group gatherings, but it doesn't mean you can't mentally escape for some fun with your family. Consider one of these safe staycation alternatives for kids of all ages.
This New Road Trip Planner Is Mom’s Best Friend

This New Road Trip Planner Is Mom’s Best Friend

With a travel agency that specializes surprise road trip driving routes, you can relinquish your duties as Mom Planner Extraordinaire, and let someone else do the planning for once.
5 Ways to Make Road Trips Rock (on a Budget!)

5 Ways to Make Road Trips Rock (on a Budget!)

Long summer rides with your kids can be a blast—and don't have to break the bank.
More Staycation Nation

7 Quick Getaways Perfect for Your Next Long Weekend

7 Quick Getaways Perfect for Your Next Long Weekend

These mini-vacations—perfect for upcoming long holiday weekends—will give you all the thrills of a big family trip in half the time.
11 Ways to Save More Money When Traveling with Kids

11 Ways to Save More Money When Traveling with Kids

Looking to save a little cash on your next family vacation? From modern tech to good old pre-trip research, there are lots of ways families can travel without spending a fortune.
20 Fun Family Activities to Do at Home

20 Fun Family Activities to Do at Home

