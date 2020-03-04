Travel Safety

No matter where you're going, an ounce of prevention can mean more fun for everyone. Here's how to make your own first aid kit, what medications to pack, and health insurance know-how should you need a trip to the emergency room. Our smart planning ideas will get you there safely.

Most Recent

This Is How the Omicron Variant Will Affect Holiday Travel Plans, According to Experts
The emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has thrown uncertainty into holiday plans, but experts say not to cancel your vacation just yet. Here's how to travel safely with children this season.
Traveling to Hawaii Just Got Easier Thanks to Clear—Here's How to Verify Your Test Results or Vaccination Status
All travelers over 18 years old from any mainland U.S. airport can use Clear's app to verify their COVID-19-related paperwork and participate in Hawaii's Safe Travels program.
American Families Can Travel to Europe Again—Here's How to Budget For It
Now that Americans can travel to Europe again, globetrotting families are itching to get back at it—and wondering just how much more expensive it's going to be in 2021. Here's what costs to plan for.
What It's Really Like to Bring Kids to Disney World During the Pandemic
Considering Disney World for Christmas 2020? Get a firsthand look at what it's like and how to stay safe when taking kids to the theme park during the pandemic—from moms who've done it.
Virtual Field Trips Your Kids (and You!) Can Take Today
These days, your field trips know no boundaries.
3-Year-Old Removed From Southwest Flight for Struggling to Wear Face Mask
The boy is autistic and is sensitive to things touching his face.
More Travel Safety

The Safest Kid-Friendly Vacation Ideas During COVID-19
Want to get away during the pandemic? From renting a cabin to exploring national parks in an RV, we rounded up the best COVID-19 vacation ideas to entertain your family.
How to Make Sure Your Kid is Safe When Traveling Alone
With more and more news stories about kids ending up on the wrong plane and, in some cases, the wrong country, it's easy for parents to wonder if letting their child on a plane alone is a good idea. But there are ways to ensure your kid's flight goes smoothly.
United Airlines Apologizes After Placing 14-Year-Old Boy on Flight to the Wrong Country
How the CDC Could Ban People With Measles From Traveling
Mom Says Teen Sons Were Kicked Off Flight After Asking the Crew to Accommodate Peanut Allergy
10 Tropical Vacation Spots You Didn't Know Are Zika Free

5 Tips for Going on a Cruise With Your Baby

Before climbing aboard with your baby, it's important to know the facts and ensure smooth sailing. 

