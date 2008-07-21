10 Ways to Save on Summer Travel

With surcharges on everything from food to luggage, flying isn't cheap these days. Here's how to save where you can:

* Bring along your snacks for the flight rather than buying munchies last-minute at the airport or onboard. Ditto on activities and books for the kids -- be organized and bring along diversions (preferably ones they haven't seen for a while) from home.

* If you travel frequently, it may be worth it to spring for a compact DVD player rather than buying the airline's earphones and paying to use the onboard entertainment systems. Another option? Borrow one from a mommy-friend.

* Both kids and adults are each allowed one personal item and one bag as carry-ons -- so take advantage and bring on the full number that your group is allowed. You may be able to avoid checking luggage altogether.

* Maximize what you carry on (and avoid having to pay to check) by packing efficiently. "Remember there are laundry facilities everywhere you go," says Emily Kaufman, aka The Travel Mom, and author of The Travel Mom's Ultimate Book of Family Travel. "From camping to cruise ships, you be able to find a place to do laundry on the road if you need to."

* Combine suitcases if you do check. You can put everyone's stuff in one large bag to cut down on the cost of checking separate ones -- just keep in mind that most airlines charge you for bags over 50 pounds.

* Find the best deal by searching sites like bookingbuddy.com and kayak.com. These sites give you the results from multiple travel search engines -- because slightly different prices for the same flights do emerge on different sites.

* Sign up for travel newsletters and alerts. You could end up saving time and money by hearing immediately when a destination you know you're interested in goes on sale. Also, travelzoo.com publishes a weekly newsletter of Top 20 deals that includes last-minute steals as well as bargains on vacations you would plan a few months out.