Packing List for Teens

If you've ever had the urge to send your teenager packing, now's your chance: Give them this checklist and let them pack their own bags. (Okay, there's also a checklist for things you might want to hold on to yourself, like your child's ID and first aid supplies.) Here's everything your teen needs to be prepared for your next trip.
February 03, 2013
Child's Carry-on Bag/Tote

wallet/souvenir money

MP3 player and charger

deck of cards

homework/textbooks

journal/notebook and pen

washable markers

activity books

children's book/magazines

Gameboy or another handheld game

sweatshirt/hoodie/sweater

snacks

gum for takeoff and landing to relieve ear pressure

lip balm

glasses or contacts with case and solution

sunglasses

Your Carry-on/Tote

child's passport if traveling internationally

laptop or tablet computer or portable DVD player with favorite DVD

plastic bags (for storing clothes that get dirty, motion sickness emergencies, etc.)

pajamas

extra shirt for child

extra shirt for you

tissues

digital thermometer

children's nasal saline drops

children's acetaminophen

prescription medications

antibiotic ointment

bandages

Clothes

outfits (1 per day + 1 extra)

dressy outfit

socks (1 per day + 1 extra)

underwear (1 per day + 1 extra)

pajamas (2 pairs per week)

shoes/sandals

barrettes/pony tail holders

sweatshirt/sweater

jacket

hat

Bath

shampoo/conditioner

soap

toothbrush

toothpaste

comb/hairbrush

deodorant

sunscreen

Sun/Pool/Beach

two swimsuits

earplugs

beach towel

bug spray

Cold Weather/Snow

mittens

parka

snow boots

snow pants

warm hat

Family Fun

