8 Couples Vacations to Book in 2020

On these weekend getaways, you can forget drinking wine in the bathroom and fumbling around in the dark to avoid waking the kids. Their sleepy little heads (and all their gear) will be at home with a babysitter. Yes!

Key Largo, Florida

Located in a botanical garden, the new all-inclusive Bungalows Key Largo exudes serenity. You might never want to leave your 900-square-foot retreat, which has 24-hour room service and a private veranda with a soaking tub and a hammock. But we suggest that you use the adorable pair of blue bikes outside your room to ride to the dock, where you can hop onto a thatched tiki bar that floats in the bay.

New Orleans

Bites: With a charming back patio, Effervescence excels at small plates and its extensive champagne and sparkling-wine selection, says Vicki Bristol, a mom of two who lives in town. Another French Quarter fave: SoBou, where Bristol and her husband order cocktails and tuna appetizers. “They’re served in little ice-cream cones,” she says.

Sites: Take a stroll along the Moonwalk in Woldenberg Park, on the edge of the French Quarter, to watch barges floating down the Mississippi, and if you’re lucky, you’ll hear a saxophonist or two. For guaranteed tunes, head to Frenchmen Street, where jazz pours out of the clubs and coffee bars.

Overnights: A historic place to stay in the French Quarter, Hotel Monteleone woos couples with live jazz and a heated rooftop pool that’s open year-round.

Cape May, New Jersey

In a lovingly restored 1879 building a block from the beach, The Virginia Hotel makes quite a first impression. You’ll immediately be wowed by the Victorian front porch and veranda, where cocktails and small bites are served daily. The 24 guest rooms are decorated in beachy colors and have high-end European linens and custom-designed furniture. Every guest receives complimentary breakfast, and you can choose from room service, tables on the front porch, or in cooler months, a seat by the fire in the lobby for lunch. Score the best deal in winter or early spring, when musical performances, carriage rides, and historic house tours are still in full swing.

Nashville

Bites: For spicy chicken, Bolton’s and Hattie B’s are local faves, while Arnold’s Country Kitchen cooks up fantastic “meat plus three” platters. The turnip greens, mac ’n’ cheese, and pinto beans are the bomb. Intel on the bar scene: Pearl Diver, a fun tiki bar, has awesome cocktails, and SandBar kills it with its craft beers and a sand volleyball court, says YouTuber and mom April Escobar.

Sites: “We’re fans of the Cheekwood Estate & Gardens for the art exhibits, flowers, and sculptures,” says Nikki Burdine, a Nashville morning news anchor and new mom, who also likes to check out the murals and one-of-a-kind shops in the 12 South neighborhood.

Overnights: “Sweeney Cottage, an Airbnb owned by Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter, is so cute,” says Dawn Burns, publisher of the Nashville Mom blog. “It’s just outside of town in Leiper’s Fork.” For an in-city stay, try the 21c Museum Hotel, located in an art gallery. Sign up for the “tipsy” gallery tours.

Boulder, Colorado

Bites: “Head to The Post Brewing Co. for craft beer and the best fried chicken ever,” says Boulder native Jennifer McFerron Sloan. “Santo has a great New Mexican diner–style menu.” Flagstaff House is the best pick for a white-tablecloth meal with an incredible view.

Sites: Hike the Flatiron rock formations starting at Chautauqua Park, then rejuvenate those weary muscles at St Julien Hotel & Spa. Check out the indie shops on nearby Pearl Street.

Overnights: If you want to spend most of the day hiking, stay at the Boulder Adventure Lodge. Otherwise, go for The Briar Rose Bed & Breakfast. You’ll feel like a princess.

Lake Placid, New York

No two cabins are alike at the Lake Placid Lodge, nestled in the Adirondack Mountains, but they all have custom-built wooden beds, deep soaking tubs, and stone fireplaces. Loaner snowshoes, cross-country skis, toboggans, and sleds are yours for the asking. But, hey, it’s okay to take long afternoon naps too.

Las Vegas

Bites: Skip the bottomless buffets in favor of better-quality spots like Harvest by Roy Ellamar at the Bellagio and VegeNation. Locals also love Raku, a Japanese restaurant. Or just for dessert, try its sister shop, Sweets Raku.

Sites: Book tickets for one of the new concerts or shows in town like Aerosmith, Friends! The Musical Parody, or David Lee Roth. Jimmy Kimmel’s new comedy club at The LINQ Promenade is also worth staying up late for.

Overnights: If you want casino-free lodging on the Strip, consider the plush rooms at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. Think you’ll gamble a little? Then stay at The Venetian Resort, which has an amazing pool scene that now includes floating daybeds. Swoon!

Portland, Oregon

Bites: Grab an ice cream at the local fave Salt & Straw. “The flavors like Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey are worth the line,” says Jordan Allen, founder of Stay Alfred and dad of three. For casual food and stunning cocktails, Portlanders flock to Yonder, Güero, Hat Yai, and XLB.

Sites: Hike the forest trail from Lower Macleay Park to Pittock Mansion, built in 1914. After 5 p.m. on Fridays, head to the Portland Art Museum for $5 admission and special events like pop-up exhibitions, art making, and improv.

Overnights: The three Stay Alfred rental condos are in great downtown locations, with modern vibes and a fridge to stash your leftovers. For a romantic hotel downtown, go with the Sentinel.

