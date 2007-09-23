The 30 Best Babymoon Destinations
When to Take a Babymoon
Before researching babymoon ideas, check with your doctor: the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists discourages air travel after 36 weeks and some docs may ground you earlier. Plus, no expectant mom wants to be eight time zones and three layovers away from her Ob-Gyn!
Read on for the best babymoon destinations that will leave you with plenty of wanderlust
What is a Babymoon?
Before you know it, a vacation will involve an army's worth of planning and packing. But in your second trimester, when morning sickness is usually over and your bump isn't all that big, you can still throw a swimsuit in a bag and take a dreamy getaway. Stoking the flames of your love with a relaxing babymoon has real long-term relationship benefits, says Sabitha Pillai-Friedman, Ph.D., a couple's therapist and assistant professor of human sexuality at Widener University in Chester, PA. "Transitioning to parenthood can be stressful, but dedicating a vacation to reconnecting can help you be playful with each other again," she says.
Babymoon Ideas: Rancho Valencia in Rancho Santa Fe, CA
If run-of-the-mill accommodations often leave you feeling more blah than va-vavoom, you'll find it easy to ramp up the romance at Rancho Valencia, where each "room" is a Mediterranean-style casita surrounded by 45 acres of olive groves. You two may be loath to leave your suite, with its soaking tub and private patio, but if you do venture out, sign up for a mommy-to-be massage or a soak in the Watsu pool at the spa. If you're feeling that second trimester energy boost and are confident in your hand-eye coordination skills, play a tennis match, then end your perfect day with a nearby hot air balloon ride at sunset. Sigh. ($$$, ranchovalencia.com)
Parrot Key Hotel & Villas in Key West, FL
Key West may be famous for its vibrant Duval Street, but couples can kick up their feet at the newly renovated Parrot Key Hotel & Villas. Choose between a garden view or waterfront view for your suite, room, or villa – all decorated with clean, modern, nature-inspired decor. Spend your day relaxing on your private deck, take a snooze on the property's hammocks, or explore one of the four themed pools. Watersports activities – including parasailing, paddle boarding, and kayaking – are also available to guests. When the pregnancy cravings set in, stroll to the hotel's signature restaurant, The Grove, for a poolside dinner or tasty mocktails. Complimentary shuttles can also transport you to Smathers Beach or downtown Key West, where you can explore sites like the Ernest Heminghouse House and Mallory Square. ($$, parrotkeyhotel.com)
L'Auberge Sedona in Sedona, AZ
Should D-day stress have you in need of a mental reset, head to the desert. This oasis is encircled by Sedona's dramatic red rock formations, which give a mystical cast to your stay. And no need to cringe at the notion of a molting-hot vacay—the resort sits alongside Oak Creek, where the air is cooler than out on the sand. Set the stage for a boots-knocking by availing yourselves of your room's private fireplace and outdoor cedar shower, or cash in on the four-course creekside dinner included in your babymoon package. When that's done, feel your most relaxed in years by signing up for meditation and chakra-healing sessions, spa treatments, and astronomy tours. ($$, lauberge.com)
Topnotch Resort in Stowe, VT
Your first glimpse of this sprawling resort, perched in the hills above a picturesque New England town, will send you beelining fireside, where you can get cozy with your partner and gaze at the snowtopped peaks. Wander through Stowe's quaint craft shops, then hit the factory tour at Ben & Jerry's (everyone gets a free sample, but shamelessly play the preg card and you just may get more). Back at the resort, your babymoon package includes a maternity spa service, midnight snack, daily breakfasts for two, and one dinner for two. ($, topnotchresort.com)
The Inn at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, SC
Deep in the heart of the Lowcountry, this inn is actually a collection of colonial-style cottages and suites set on 20,000 acres of preserved wilderness. The weeping willow trees, slow-moving May River, and expansive porches will make you feel like you just walked onto the set of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Grab your partner and explore the trails on beach bikes, or take a tour through the surrounding forest, where you can spot wild boar, deer, and armadillos. At night, after you've had your fill of good old Southern food (shrimp and grits, anyone?), you can take part in the nightly s'mores-roasting ritual while you cuddle up and stargaze. ($$, montagehotels.com/palmettobluff)
Breezes Bahamas in Nassau, Bahamas
The chilly winter you left behind will feel very far away amidst this all-inclusive resort's powdery white sand beaches and aquamarine ocean. Revel in a taste of summer by taking a dip in one of the property's three pools while you flaunt your bump in a bikini, or just nestle into one of the waterside hammocks. And if the midday Caribbean sun gets a bit too hot—or you want a spot where you two can whisper sweet nothings in private—hide out in a cabana (with waiter service). And best of all, at these prices you can keep stashing cash for the new nursery as you nod yes to spa treatments, kayaking, and other activities. ($$, breezes.com)
Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Fernandina Beach, FL
Located in Fernandina Beach, FL, Amelia Island is full of sweet Southern charm. If you’re seeking relaxing and fun-filled babymoon ideas, this is the spot for you. Take a tennis lesson at the Cliff Drysdale Tennis program, try your hand at golfing, or spend the day at the spa. Dine at the Verandah Seafood Restaurant and enjoy fresh caught fish of the day and finish off with a decadent slice of pecan pie. Then you can turn into your oceanside room while the sound of the surf lulls you to sleep. ($, omnihotels.com)
Le Guanahani in St. Barth's
Get a taste of the jet-set life by heading to this tiny island nation. Upon your arrival at Le Guanahani, a personal concierge will take care of everything. The 30 rooms, 27 suites, and 10 signature suites offer a private terrace overlooking the serene ocean and tropical landscape. You get to customize your entire stay, whether you want to spend it lolling on the beach, holed up in the Clarins spa, or checking out the town. ($$$, leguanahani.com)
Mayflower Grace in Washington, CT
Live out your historic mansion fantasies at this elegant 30-room hotel. This country house-style inn is located in a picturesque Connecticut town that dates to the 1700's. When you're not busying yourself with the extensive Mommyhood Menu of treatments at the spa (the wealth of options include acupuncture, reflexology, prenatal pilates classes, shiatsu, a bump photo shoot, and more), you can explore the nearby nature preserves or check out the antique shops for the perfect addition to Baby's nursery. ($$, gracehotels.com/mayflower)
The Carlyle Hotel in New York City
If the vacation of your dreams unfolds in a bustling metropolis, book a trip to this classic hotel in New York's posh Upper East Side neighborhood. You'll stay a block away from Museum Mile—great if you want Baby to experience a little culture in utero—and when your feet inevitably tire, you're perfectly situated to head back to your room for a catnap. Plus, you can pop into the local children's clothing shops while staying away from the tourist hustle of Midtown. At night, make a date at the famous jazz club on the hotel's first floor. Perfect. ($$$, rosewoodhotels.com/en/the-carlyle-new-york)
Hyatt House Jersey City in Jersey City, New Jersey
The best views of the Manhattan skyline come from straight across the river. A babymoon at the Hyatt House Jersey City brings you close enough to the city action without the hustle of being right in the Big Apple. Take a quick ferry ride to spend the day on Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, or take a 15-minute train ride to lower Manhattan for shopping and sightseeing. You can even spend the day strolling around local Exchange Place District enjoying the restaurants. At the end of the day, have dinner at the Terrace Lounge with indoor views overlooking the water, then head upstairs to RoofTop at Exchange Place for a seat by the fire. You'll have breathtaking views of the skyline from the Empire State Building to the World Trade Center all lit up. The best part of Hyatt House's modern home-style suites: a fully functioning kitchen. If you are on a special pregnancy diet (or just have mid-meal cravings) you can prepare everything you need from the comfort of your room. ($$, Hyatt House Jersey City)
Arizona Biltmore in Scottsdale, AZ
This luxe desert retreat with its stylish, Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced architecture is a desert oasis. Hit the driving range surrounded by mountains, make a pit-stop at the spa, or swim your way through the resort's eight pools (our favorite is the beautifully tiled Catalina pool—notoriously a favorite hangout for Marilyn Monroe). ($$, arizonabiltmore.com)
Canoe Bay in Chetek, WI
Outdoorsy moms-to-be will feel at home at this Midwestern retreat, set amidst 300 acres of Wisconsin's wooded forest and three spring-fed glacially-carved lakes. You'll even stay in a cabin with a private sauna. The property is adults-only, so you can soak up your last bit of baby-free peace and quiet, and spend your babymoon walking on the trails or canoeing on the lakes. And mealtime is something to look forward to: Breakfast is delivered to your room each morning, and dinner is a three-course tasting menu of locally-sourced food. ($$ per night, canoebay.com)
Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica
It's true: The Kennedys famously vacationed at this 400-acre luxury resort. Follow in their footsteps by meandering the two-mile-long white-sand beach, splashing in your own private pool, and luxuriating in your overwater bungalow. You'll appreciate being waited on now more than ever, and you can continue the trend with the resort's motherhood massage, which uses special pillows to maximize your comfort. ($$, halfmoon.com)
Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in Montauk, NY
If your perfect beach is more sweaters and bonfires and less palm trees and teeny bikinis, venture out to the Hamptons for your babymoon. The chic escape is a three-hour drive from New York City. Gurney's is one of the few year-round resorts in this beach town, which alternates from being a summertime fashionable hotspot to a still, quiet winter retreat depending on the season (so book accordingly!). Take a dip in America’s only indoor ocean-water pool, then opt for a mommy-to-be massage and mani-pedi at the elegant beachside spa. When you're done relaxing, scoot over to the designer stores in nearby East Hampton—maternity shopping spree, anyone? ($$, gurneysresorts.com/montauk/)
The Lavender Inn & Spa in Ojai, CA
A bed and breakfast just 30 miles from Santa Barbara, the Lavender Inn has an on-site day spa and a variety of amenities for expectant parents. These include a prenatal massage for moms-to-be, an anti-stress massage for their partners, a private class with a certified lactation consultant or doula, and a 10 percent discount at the Inn's clothing store for children, Cowboy Babies. ($, lavenderinn.com)
Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos
Enjoy some quality alone time on white sand beaches at Parrot Cay's private island resort. With daily yoga classes, a spa menu with pregnancy-specific treatments, and two gourmet restaurants, the resort also offers a variety of excursions. Enjoy a gourmet lunch from inside a tiki hut on the beach, a private boat charter, or a snorkeling trip to explore the nearby reefs off the island. ($$$, parrotcay.com)
The Cliffs Resort in Pismo Beach, CA
Located in central California, the hotel has a "And Baby Makes Three" babymoon package with nearly everything an exhausted expectant mother could want, like overnight accommodations, a welcome basket, a $50 voucher for dinner at the Marisol restaurant, an in-room movie, "Baby Cakes" made by the pastry chef, breakfast at Marisol, and massages.. If you're looking to take a walk between relaxing at the spa and dinner with your partner, there's a variety of antique and outlet shopping nearby. ($$, cliffsresort.com)
The Golden Door Spa at the Naples Grande Resort and Club in Naples, FL
With the Gulf of Mexico and its confectioner's sugar shores as your figurative backyard – where the swimming, aqua-biking, and general frolicking are unrivaled – you won't want to head indoors. But the mother-to-be massage, which can be incorporated into a couples package at the spa, is worth the sacrificed sun worship. And while beach and spa tends to be a winning babymoon idea in any case, there's certainly more to the mix in Naples: a historic downtown, outdoor cafes, antique shops, galleries, and promenade upon romantic promenade. ($$; naplesgrande.com)
Peter Island Resort in the British Virgin Islands
The standard babymoon fare here is perfectly lovely; it includes pregnancy-specific spa treatments, a de-stressing dad-to-be massage, picnics on any of Peter Island's five beaches, and special nightly turndown. But there's something that really sets this patch of paradise apart: Baby Week (available upon request when the resort has interest from three or more couples) revolves around "How to Relax and Have Your Baby," a course taught by Charlene L. Stokamer, MPH, MS. Included in the program, which lasts five days, is five two-hour classes (topics range from tailored childbirth to breastfeeding prep), his and hers massage, nightly themed turndowns, and relaxation sessions. Sign us up for this best babymoon destination! ($$$; peterisland.com)
Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
There's nothing like an ultra-luxury all-inclusive resort to keep a mama-to-be happy. Escape the inevitable stress and worries that come with pregnancy at the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Set between a stretch of glorious, golden sand and the majestic Sierra Madre mountains, this AAA Five Diamond resort features a three-tiered infinity pool and 267 ocean-view suites, from which to bask in the perfect Pacific sunset. The service is outstanding, and all seven of the on-site restaurants are delicious (the Mexican cuisine at Frida is a fave).The resort is home to a leading spa offering more than 30 treatments, including the Maternal Caress, a prenatal massage that promises to foster a connection between mom and baby by way of natural balms and essential oils. If yoga's your thing, be sure to take advantage of the regular classes that take place at the water's edge (you may luck out with a one-on-one session), then reward your efforts with a virgin fruit daiquiri at the swim-up bar. ($$$, vallarta.grandvelas.com)
The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ
Stroll among the pools and cascading waterfalls, take in the stunning desert landscape in the cactus garden, and dine on mouth-watering treats at J&G Steakhouse. There's plenty to do without leaving the resort at The Phoenician, but it's worth a stroll to the spa, where you can take meditation classes or opt for the Expectant Mother massage. If you have the time (and inclination) to take a tour of the surrounding area, take in a mindful hike at Usery Mountain Park, lunch at the Queen Creek Olive Mill (be sure to pick up some of their gorgeous all-natural olive oil cosmetics) and the nearby Desert Botanical Garden. ($, thephoenician.com)
Koa Kea Hotel & Resort, Kauai, HI
There's a reason so many honeymooners head to Kauai: the lush greenery, plentiful waterfalls, beautiful beaches, quiet vibe, and welcoming local culture. This isn't the place to party until the wee hours of the night; in fact, you may find yourself rising early to catch a leisurely sunrise walk on the beach—great for babymooners who wake up early anyways or for those of us who decide to just ignore the time change. Spend the day at one of the surrounding beaches—Poipu is great for snorkeling—or with your feet up by the pool before heading back to your room for your own private hapai (pregnancy) massage followed by a romantic dinner at the resort's modern restaurant, Red Salt. ($$, koakea.com)
Canyon Ranch, Lenox, MA
The all-inclusive resort, situated in the Berkshires, feels a bit like a European estate—and in fact it was an estate, and then a seminary, and then a boarding school—and now it is one of the world's foremost wellness destinations. The natural surroundings are beautiful, and the stately décor and architecture (and the wonderful food) will make you feel truly pampered. If you want to combine a relaxing retreat to New England with a babymoon vacation that will leave you even healthier than when you arrived, Canyon Ranch offers a small army of experts to help you out. Physicians, nutritionists, exercise physiologists, licensed therapists and more will turn you into the most relaxed and balanced pregnant lady around. Plus you can get a facial tailored to the unique challenges of pregnancy and a fabulous mom-to-be massage. ($$$$, canyonranch.com)
Enchantment Resort, Sedona, AZ
Nestled in the breathtaking vermillion-hued Boynton Canyon, the resort lets you experience the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the Southwest while getting five-star treatment. Don't miss the Boynton Canyon Trail, a favorite local hiking spot. The path weaves past red rock faces and cooling groves of ponderosa pines, culminating in a stunning echoing canyon where you'll feel like the only people on earth. Enjoy relaxing spa treatments at the Mii Amo spa with Enchantment Resort's Spa Tranquility Package, which includes a casita guest room or suite with breakfast, a 60-minute spa service per person per day, as well as access to all of the spa facilities. ($$, enchantmentresort.com)
Baron's Cove, Sag Harbor, NY
Easily accessible by train or car from New York City, Sag Harbor is home to a variety of restaurants, spas, and attractions that are known to impress visitors. You'll love spending the night at Baron's Cove, which is just a five minute walk from all the downtown action. Enjoy a meal at the hotel's nautically inspired restaurant that has sweeping harbor views, and take advantage of the complimentary bicycles, beach transportation, and yoga or tennis clinics. If relaxation is more your thing, lounge poolside or read in a rocking chair on the breezy front porch. Finish the day outside while you cozy up next to a wood burning fireplace and stargaze. ($$, caperesorts.com/barons-cove)
Beach Plum Farm, Cape May, NJ
If you're looking for an experience you'll never forget, then it's time you start planning your stay at Beach Plum Farm. Located at the southernmost tip of the Jersey Shore, the 62-acre property has five unique cottages that exude a cozy and welcoming vibe. Perfect to visit any time of the year, the farm hosts different activities based on the season. Stop by in October for a pumpkin patch tour, visit in December and indulge in an elaborate Christmas-themed dinner, or unwind by the pool in the warm summer months. Another thing to love? The farm grows fresh ingredients that are used in the meals served to guests. ($$, beachplumfarmcapemay.com)
Inn at Perry Cabin, St Michaels, MD
Located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, the Inn at Perry Cabin is a popular spot for couples celebrating their babymoon. The boutique waterfront resort, which was the main filming location for Wedding Crashers, has something for every guest to enjoy. Book massages at the spa, set sail on a sunset cruise, get sporty with a round of golf, then enjoy the local seafood. After you catch some much-needed zzz's, have room service set up a breakfast on your back porch and slowly wake up with the sound of nature serving as your ambience. ($$$, innatperrycabin.com)
SLS Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas
Is there anything better than relaxing by the beach? Completely recharge and create a fresh start by jetting off on a tropical escape. At SLS Baha Mar you can choose from seven beautifully designed swimming pools to lounge by. The property also has 19 different restaurants for vacationers to relish in—something tasty for every kind of craving. If you're bringing your little one along with you on your trip, you'll feel comfortable sending them to the hotel's Explorer's Club. Fun-loving counselors entertain guests ages 3-12 with an array of exciting activities, wildlife encounters, and games—while parents do some exploring of their own. ($$, slshotels.com/bahamar)
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica, CA
Set along the bluffs of the Pacific Ocean, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel is the ultimate SoCal oasis to relax at before your newest addition arrives. Book one of the 31 stand-alone bungalow suites and you’ll feel like you have your own surf-modern beach house for a long weekend, complete with private patios and secluded in the beautiful Miramar gardens. Professional trainers— who are ready to look out for expecting moms—lead daily yoga and barre classes. After you break a sweat, pamper yourself with a Glam + Go custom braid or blow out, followed by a poolside dinner at FIG Restaurant. ($$, fairmont.com/santa-monica)