The best views of the Manhattan skyline come from straight across the river. A babymoon at the Hyatt House Jersey City brings you close enough to the city action without the hustle of being right in the Big Apple. Take a quick ferry ride to spend the day on Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, or take a 15-minute train ride to lower Manhattan for shopping and sightseeing. You can even spend the day strolling around local Exchange Place District enjoying the restaurants. At the end of the day, have dinner at the Terrace Lounge with indoor views overlooking the water, then head upstairs to RoofTop at Exchange Place for a seat by the fire. You'll have breathtaking views of the skyline from the Empire State Building to the World Trade Center all lit up. The best part of Hyatt House's modern home-style suites: a fully functioning kitchen. If you are on a special pregnancy diet (or just have mid-meal cravings) you can prepare everything you need from the comfort of your room. ($$, Hyatt House Jersey City)