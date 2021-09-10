4 Magical Ways to Celebrate Disney World's 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World turns the big 5-0 this month, and the celebration will last for the next year and a half. Really. Put these shiny new stops on your wish list.

Walt Disney World is turning 50 years old! To celebrate, the theme park is hosting "The World's Most Magical Celebration" beginning on October 1, 2021, and stretching for 18 months. If you're planning to visit, consider adding these new attractions to your itinerary.

Disney Enchantment

Cinderella Castle, recently repainted rose gold, will star in a new nighttime celebration with enhanced fireworks, light projections, and music. "This is the first time the projections will extend to the buildings on Main Street," says Len Testa, who runs the trip-planning site TouringPlans.com. Opens October 1 in Disney's Magic Kingdom

Incredibles-Themed Hotel

Look out, The Incredibles are taking over Disney's Contemporary Resort! The rooms are getting artwork and other touches inspired by the superhero family. Says A. J. Wolfe, founder of The Disney Food Blog, "You'll find clever details inside the drawers, as a pattern on the curtains, and even in the closet." Tower rooms are expected to open this fall

Disney Epcot Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure | Credit: Matt Stroshane/Disney

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

Clad in 3-D glasses, your crew will pile into a mouse-shaped car for this all-ages ride based on the movie Ratatouille. Techniques that manipulate perspective make you feel as if you've shrunk down to rat size as you get chased through the kitchen at Gusteau's. "Passing under cheese hanging from the ceiling is one of the most fun parts," says Testa. Opens October 1 in World Showcase at Epcot

Space 220

The buzz is strong for this high-tech restaurant designed to resemble a space station, says Wolfe. While the menu is still in the works, the restaurant will offer a wide selection of craft beers and wine. Expected to open this fall in Epcot