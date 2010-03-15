Creative Tips for Traveling with Baby
Request Preboarding
During a busy travel season, your little traveling companion might be overlooked by busy airline personnel. Check out your airline's Web site for policies for traveling with infants and young children.
Get Some Wheels
Consider a car seat with wheels and handles for easy transport through the airport. Or purchase a standard wheeled luggage carrier at your local superstore for about $10. Strap the car seat to the luggage carrier and you're off.
Keep Your Hands Free
Keep your hands free with baby carriers and backpacks. Your little cherub is strapped to your front in her baby carrier and your gear is in a backpack on your back, leaving your hands free to manage tickets and other airport necessities.
Let Your Child Have His Own Suitcase
Help your tot to learn that less is more, especially when traveling. Tell your little one that he can pick only three favorite toys to take to Granny's. Then get them their own suitcase with wheels. It will take some of the weight off you and makes your child feel grown-up. Most kids' suitcases can be easily stowed under the seat in front of you.
Be Organized
Use resealable plastic bags to organize your carry-on or diaper bag. Use one bag for small toys, one for crayons and coloring books, one for snacks, another for pacifiers, and finally, one for diapers and diapering products.
Keep one empty bag for storage of dirty items -- just in case. This plan keeps everything clean, dry, and easily accessible.
Originally published on AmericanBaby.com, August 2006. Updated 2010
