International Destinations

If you're traveling abroad with your kids, you'll love these ideas for family-friendly destinations around the world, things kids can do on the plane, and how to settle in once you've arrived.

Most Recent

5 Incredible South American Vacation Ideas for Families
South America is a perfect destination for families looking for a mix of nature, culture, and relaxation. Here are some of the best options for explore South America for every type of traveling family.
Warner Bros. World Opens As the World's Largest Indoor Theme Park
The United Arab Emirates has become a destination for theme park junkies across the globe, and now coaster heads have a new reason to plan a trip.
Tokyo Disney Resort Is Building Anna & Elsa’s Castle—And They’ll Be A Restaurant Inside Too
It's one of three epic Disney-themed lands your kids are going to obsess over. This is one vacation destination you will never forget.
A Massive Inflatable Unicorn Island Actually Exists—This Is Not a Drill
A plane ticket to the Philippines may be worth the trip considering an Inflatable Island day pass only costs $16!
This Summer's Harry Potter Cruise Is Every Superfan's Biggest Dream, Achieved
We will have to pick up our Cloak of Invisibility from the dry-cleaner because this is as real as it gets. 
5 Ways a Trip Can Transform Your Kid's Life
Any trip, big or small, has the potential to shape your kids, whether it’s on the other side of the world or in the next state.
More International Destinations

Family Heritage Vacation: 5 Latina Moms Share Their Experiences
For these Latina moms, travel is not simply about getting away from it all, but an opportunity to connect kids to their roots.
5 Great Cities To Visit In Canada This Year
Our northern neighbors are celebrating their 150th birthday, and we’re getting treats: The exchange rate great for Americans, and Canada is giving free admission to all its national parks in 2017.
26 Vacation Spots for Families with Big Kids
Visiting My Mother's Cuba
8 Awesome Places to Take Your Harry Potter Fan
Our Transatlantic Journey to a Closer Family

11 International Cities to Put on Your Family-Travel Bucket List

Think you're doomed to 18 years of theme park vacations, thanks to your wee ones? No way! Dust off your passport and pack up your kids for adventures in these family-friendly world cities.

All International Destinations

Why Costa Rica Rocks for Families!
Mexico with Kids? Si!
Quit Your Job and Travel the World for a Year?
The Top 10 Caribbean Resorts for Families
44 Things Every Kid Should Do Before Turning 8
Europe on a Budget
A Trip to Southern Italy
Family-Friendly Paris? Oui!
Paris: The Playground
Call of the Wild
Visiting Canada
Living in London
Checklist: Traveling Abroad with Kids
