26 Vacation Spots for Families with Big Kids

Your family’s first trip across the pond will be more affordable this summer thanks to a good exchange rate. Check out the iconic London activities like double-decker bus rides, the changing of the guard, The London Eye, and Kensington Palace. You can find discounts on attraction using a London Pass. Add a few free museums to the list: The British Museum (game-design workshops plus Egyptian artifacts), Natural History Museum (for your dinosaur fan), and Tate Modern (create digital drawings). Tour Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and when they impress their English Lit teacher in a few years, you’ll thank us. See a show at The Globe (Hamlet and As You Like It are among those playing this summer) or on the West End—even full-price tickets to The Lion King, Matilda, Wicked, and Aladdin, cost far less in London than in New York City.

Stay at a hotel in a great location. Near the London Eye and Big Ben, the newly renovated London Marriott Hotel County Hall is one of just a handful of city hotels with a pool; kids under age 12 eat for free in the restaurant. If you’re looking for a smaller, boutique hotel, try the Montague on the Gardens located near the British Museum. It Kids Go Free package includes free dining for children under age 12, plus there are all kinds of thoughtful amenities for little ones ranging from baby monitors to loaner board games.